Christmas dinner cost rose three times faster than wages this year

The cost of Christmas dinner has risen three times faster than wages this year, a study has found.

Research from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) shows prices for traditional Christmas dinner items including turkey, pigs in blankets, carrots and roast potatoes have all risen by on average 18 per cent, faster than inflation, while wages have risen by just 5.7 per cent.

Cranberry sauce and bread sauce have also risen in price, according to the study.

The union said that if wages had gone up as much as the cost of a turkey this Christmas, the average worker would have an extra £76 a week in their pay packet.

The TUC warned that families face a difficult festive period this winter, with the cost of cooking this year more expensive due to rising energy costs.

TUS general secretary Frances O'Grady said: “Christmas should be a time for celebration.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy turkey and all the trimmings while they relax with their family, but soaring food and energy prices mean many families will struggle to afford the festivities.

“The fact is many workers are dreading the new year.

“Ministers can no longer ignore the crisis facing working families. The government needs to shield families from the misery of the coming recession.

“That means raising the minimum wage to £15 an hour as soon as possible. It means a proper pay rise for our dedicated public sector workers, and it means getting wages rising across the economy for everyone.”

The results of the studyconfirm another report that said inflation hit a new record of 12.4 per cent amid predictions of an “increasingly bleak” winter as many people worry about being able to afford Christmas dinner.

Households are now facing shop prices that are 7.4 per cent higher than last November, and up from 6.6 per cent in October.

Fresh food inflation has also risen to 14.3 per cent, which is up 13.3 per cent from last month, mostly due to the cost of meat, eggs, and dairy, according to the BRC-Nielsen IQ Shop Price Index.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Winter looks increasingly bleak as pressures on prices continue unabated.

“While there are signs that cost pressures and price rises might start to ease in 2023, Christmas cheer will be dampened this year as households cut back on seasonal spending to prioritise the essentials.”