Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Christmas dinner set to cost less this year in rare boost for shoppers

New research has revealed how much a standard Christmas dinner will cost British households

Harriette Boucher
Wednesday 10 December 2025 10:26 GMT
Comments
Related video: How to cook the perfect Christmas turkey in your air fryer

A few pence are being shaved from this year’s Christmas dinner cost, with households due to pay less this year compared to last.

Recent figures show that the average cost of a dinner, which includes turkey and all the trimmings, will come out at an average £32.46 this year, a slight decrease from last year’s £32.57, which was up 6.5 per cent on the year before.

The overall grocery price inflation stands at 4.7 per cent over the month to November 30, unchanging from October, but down from September’s 5.2 per cent.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at market research firm Worldpanel by Numerator, said: “Retailers are pulling out all the stops to win shoppers over as they gear up for one of the most important trading periods of the year.”

Grocery price inflation has held steady at 4.7 per cent
Grocery price inflation has held steady at 4.7 per cent (Getty)

According to its research, one in five households says they are struggling financially, which has largely been consistent over the past two years.

“With the cost of living still biting for many this Christmas, just under one third of all spending is on promotion as supermarkets find ways to shield shoppers from the impact of price rises.”

Research shows that 31.2 per cent of spending was on promoted items, up from 30 per cent this time last year.

Mr McKevitt said: “Retailers are savvy to the fact that at Christmas especially – even when times are tough – consumers still find the space in their wallet to spend on small treats.

Chocolate prices are up 18.4 per cent on this time last year
Chocolate prices are up 18.4 per cent on this time last year

“In fact, we’ve seen that right through the cost-of-living crisis as people have found new, more affordable ways to indulge in what we call the ‘pick-me-up pound’.

“The rise and rise of premium own-label lines bears this out with one in every £20 now spent on these treat-type products.”

Despite the price of chocolate being up 18.4 per cent compared to this time last year, five million British households still bought an advent calendar in November. Meanwhile, just over one in 10 shoppers bought a bottle of Champagne or sparkling wine over the last month.

Online grocer Ocado reached a new record market share of 2.2 per cent with sales increasing by 15.8 per cent over the quarter.

However, bricks and mortar still dominate the grocery sector and, with Christmas falling on a Thursday this year, Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd are expected to be the busiest supermarket shopping days of the year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in