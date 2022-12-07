Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain has had a difficult time of it in 2022, emerging from two years in the grip of the coronavirus only to be confronted by a dire cost of living crisis defined by runaway inflation and rocketing energy bills exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Now, as Christmas approaches, we find ourselves in a new “winter of discontent” with the country’s unions, representing workers from a wide range of public-facing professions, concluding that they have no choice but to undertake industrial action as their calls for improved pay and working conditions go unanswered while rising prices erode earnings.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has organised strike days throughout December and into January, as 40,000 workers down tools at one of the busiest periods of the year in a bid to force improved terms.

“Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach a settlement,” it has said of its latest walkouts.

“The union suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute. Yet Network Rail have failed to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for our members during the last two weeks of talks.”

Responding, Network Rail’s chief negotiator Tim Shoveller has said: “No one can deny the precarious financial hole in which the railway finds itself. Striking makes that hole bigger and the task of finding a resolution ever more difficult.

“We will not give up and hope that the RMT will return to the table with a more realistic appreciation of the situation.”

The Communication Workers’ Union, representing postal workers, is also at odds with Royal Mail over its members’ wages, leading to walkouts at a time when the public will be shopping for Christmas presents online and relying on deliveries more than ever.

Royal Mail says it has “well-developed contingency plans” in place but “cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce,” assuring customers it would be “doing what we can to keep services running” while warning that the strikes are “likely to cause you some disruption”.

Both Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members and ambulance staff represented by the GMB, Unite and Unison unions are likewise going on strike over pay and conditions within the NHS.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.”

Also striking this month are G4S staff, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners in northern England and Scotland and National Highway Workers around the country, all of which adds up to huge disruption for the public and service complications for businesses across the country.

In fact, there is only one day this month – by The Independent’s count – for which there is no major protest demonstration currently scheduled, Thursday 29 December, and that could well change.

Here is a timeline of all of the strike dates announced so far for December 2022 and early January 2023.

Wednesday 7 December

SSTA and NASUWT Scottish teachers strike

Unite members strike - University of Strathclyde

University and College Union strike - Darlington and Furness colleges

Thursday 8 December

Abellio London bus workers strike

SSTA and NASUWT Scottish teachers strike

Friday 9 December

Royal Mail postal workers strike

Abellio and Metroline London bus workers strike

SSTA and NASUWT Scottish teachers strike

Saturday 10 December

Metroline London bus workers strike

Sunday 11 December

Royal Mail postal workers strike

RMT Avanti West Coast strike

Monday 12 December

RMT Avanti West Coast strike

University and College Union strike - Darlington College

Tuesday 13 December

RMT nationwide train strike

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Wednesday 14 December

RMT train strike

Royal Mail postal workers strike

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Thursday 15 December

Royal Mail postal workers strike

Royal College of Nurses strike - England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Great Western Railway strike

Abellio London bus workers strike

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Unite members strike - University of Strathclyde

University and College Union strike - Furness College

Friday 16 December

RMT nationwide train strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

Abellio and Metroline London bus workers strike

National Highways Workers strike - North West, Yorkshire, North East

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Unite baggage handlers strike - London Heathrow Airport from 4am

Saturday 17 December

RMT nationwide train strike

Metroline London bus workers strike

National Highways Workers strike - North West, Yorkshire, North East

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Unite baggage handlers strike - London Heathrow Airport

Sunday 18 December

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Monday 19 December

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Tuesday 20 December

Royal College of Nurses strike - England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Wednesday 21 December

GMB, Unite, Unison ambulance workers and NHS staff strike

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Thursday 22 December

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

National Highways Workers strike - London and South East

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Friday 23 December

Royal Mail postal workers strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

East Midlands Railways strike

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Saturday 24 December

RMT nationwide train strike from 6pm

Royal Mail postal workers strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

East Midlands Railways strike

Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland

Sunday 25 December

RMT nationwide train strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

Monday 26 December

RMT nationwide train strike

RMT Eurostar security staff strike

Tuesday 27 December

RMT train strike ends 6am

RMT Eurostar security staff strike continues ends 6am

Wednesday 28 December

GMB, Unite, Unison ambulance workers and NHS staff strike

Friday 30 December

National Highways Workers strike - West Midlands and South West

Saturday 31 December

National Highways Workers strike - West Midlands and South West

Tuesday 3 January

RMT nationwide train strike

National Highways Workers strike - all areas

Wednesday 4 January

RMT nationwide train strike

National Highways Workers strike - all areas

Friday 6 January

RMT nationwide train strike

National Highways Workers strike - East Anglia and eastern England

Saturday 7 January

RMT nationwide train strike

National Highways Workers strike - East Anglia and eastern England