Airline passengers hoping to jet off ahead of the New Year were hit by severe delays, as thick fog caused chaos at the UK’s busiest airports.

Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester, the UK’s three busiest airports, were forced to cancel a number of flights on Friday, with almost all scheduled departures severely delayed due to the troubling weather.

Almost every flight from Manchester airport was delayed throughout the day, with the majority being held back by over two hours.

Several to destinations such as Guernsey, Dublin, Munich and Hurghada were also delayed by over four hours.

A similar story was seen at both Gatwick and Heathrow, with passengers describing chaotic scenes as they waited to see if they would be taking off at all.

The country’s main air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats said that temporary air traffic restrictions were put in place at several airports due to widespread fog to “maintain safety”.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information. Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption.”

The UK’s biggest budget airline, EasyJet, said it experiences disruption to its flying programme due to low visibility. A spokesperson said: “While this is outside of our control, we are doing all we can to minimise the impact of the delays.”

One man caught up in the chaos was John Mitchell, 47, who was desperate to get back to Aberdeen after finding out his father died on Friday morning.

Mr Mitchell, who had been in London visiting friends, booked a last-minute EasyJet flight from Gatwick Airport on Friday which was delayed for more than three hours due to the fog.

He said he was “absolutely devastated” and hoped his flight which has been delayed till 10.53pm would actually take off on Friday.

open image in gallery John who has been in London visiting friends, booked a last minute Easyjet flight from Gatwick airport on Friday ( John Mitchell/PA Wire )

“I was actually supposed to be in London till Sunday, but I’ve had a family bereavement. My dad passed away this morning,” Mr Mitchell told the PA news agency.

“The flight I booked is for 7.35pm but is now estimated to leave at 10.53pm – nearly three-and-a-half hours late. I’m worried because Aberdeen airport has got restrictions for late flights.

“I’m absolutely devastated.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.

“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day. London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

As the evening went on, an increasing number of flights were cancelled from Gatwick, Manchester and Heathrow. It was expected that more cancellations could come as flying curfews came into affect later in the evening.

Passengers trying to leave the airport were met with more frustration as they described “huge queues” and “no communication” as they tried to collect their luggage.

One man trying to leave Gatwick wrote on social media: “@British_Airways an absolute disgrace tonight at @Gatwick_Airport Cancelled flight, then left passengers stranded in departures with no way to leave airport and collect luggage. No communication, nobody on the counters. Complete shambles.”

Earlier in the day, passengers in Manchester vented their frustrations on social media, with one writing on X that they were facing a several hour delay but there was no space in airport lounges.