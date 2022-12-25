Meet the women who work on the Christmas front line - from A&E nurses to retail staff

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year.

But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women.

From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t ground to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.

The Independent spoke to women in jobs they are statistically over-represented in, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break.

The Midwife: “I’ve left the shift crying on Christmas Day”

Anna Kent has worked as a midwife and a nurse (Anna Kent)

Anna Kent has often worked on Christmas Day in her 12 years as a midwife and 20 as a nurse.

The experience covers a whole range of emotions, from the joy of a new birth to the tragedy of a young death.

The 41-year-old said: “I’ve left the shift crying many times on Christmas Day. Just because it is Christmas Day, it doesn’t make people exempt from the dangers of giving birth.”

“It is the worst feeling when you can’t do the job you want for people because there isn’t enough staff around you. Letting people down is horrendous any day of the year but especially at Christmas.”

Another tragedy came when she looked after a 17-year-old boy who died of cardiac arrest in A&E on Christmas morning after taking ecstasy the night before.

And pressures on the NHS certainly don’t disappear at Christmas, with a shift’s fortunes depending on how well-staffed it is.

But Ms Kent, who works at Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said staff morale is “high” and there is a feeling of “camaraderie” among the workers as she explained the NHS can feel like a “family”.

And she has also helped give families the best present they can have and delivered babies on Christmas Day.

“I’ve had some wonderful experiences,” Ms Kent said. “One Christmas morning, a lady opted to have a water birth without a birth partner.

“Carols were playing over the music. There were soft twinkly lights. We were in warm water. We had aromatherapy. It was quite magical, she was really chilled out. We really connected”.

The Retail Manager: “Eventually, you just go numb”

Martyna Gasiorowsko hasn’t been back home for Christmas in years (Martyna Gasiorowsko)

Martyna Gasiorowsko, assistant manager at a high-end clothing boutique in Carnaby Street, London, said Christmas is the busiest time of year.

“I already know what to prepare myself for,” the 28-year-old from Poland said. “It is stressful, it is a lot. There are much more customers.

“I haven’t been back home to Poland for Christmas for five years. When you work in retail, you can’t take holiday in that part of the year.

She said Brexit has meant it is now more difficult to find employees so they can struggle with being understaffed.

It was initially difficult not to be able to see her family at Christmas, she added, noting they find it “almost scandalous” she has to work during the festive period.

“In Poland, everything is shut from the 24 to 27 December because it is a Catholic country,” she said. “You go to church.

“My family assumes I am very unhappy working Christmas but because I’ve done this for so long I don’t mind that much. Eventually, you just go numb. It is sad when you are first going through it.”

Ms Gasiorowsko said sometimes she feels “a bit relieved” she does not have to do family Christmas - quipping her bank account also prefers it.

“The stress at work I am able to take control of,” she added. “The one at home is more difficult.”

The Care Worker: “Christmas gets put on the back burner”

Rachel Charles says you become “used to death” (Rachel Charles)

Rachel Charles, a care worker for six years, said it can be very busy on Christmas Day as more staff are off work.

The 40-year-old, who cares for those who are at the end of their life in their own homes, added: “It is difficult being away from your family.

“I had to get my kids up to open their presents at around 5.30am and then my husband looks after them all day. It is a 13-hour shift.”

The mother-of-five, who lives in the East Midlands, said they redo Christmas Day on Boxing Day - explaining fortunately her children understand people need help during the festive period.

“Some people are sad,” Ms Charles recalled. “Some of the older people are quite lonely. They don’t have family who goes to see them. We spend extra time with them.

“There are some clients who don’t like Christmas as it highlights the fact their family aren’t interested.

“For some patients who are dying, who have loved ones there, Christmas gets put on the back burner.

“It is a strange one - you become used to death. I do feel carers are underrated by government. There is a lot of pressure put on carers.

“When pay rises come to play for nurses, we are overlooked. Without us, the nurses wouldn’t be able to do their job.”

The Sex Worker: “People jump into fantasy to forget their troubles”

Epiphany Jones cams with people who are lonely over Christmas (Epiphany Jones)

Epiphany Jones, a sex worker who lives in London, told The Independent some of her clients are isolated on Christmas Day so she always sets time aside to do video calls with them.

Ms Jones, who does cam work, added: “Over the Christmas holidays, I’m going to be spending a lot of time with fans online. The men are really lonely.

“Sometimes, they are depressed. I like to cheer up their spirits and make them feel loved. Everyone deserves to feel loved - especially at Christmas.”

The 33-year-old said a lot of the men she does video calls with on Christmas Day are on their own as they are working or do not have family.

“My biggest thing is discretion with my clients,” she added. “If they want to tell me, they will tell me. When they are with me they want to forget and escape reality and are in a fantasy world so I don’t want to bring them back to reality.

“Some say they don’t like Christmas and it is a sad time of year because it brings back bad memories. People have passed away, so they just like to jump into that fantasy world to forget their troubles.

“I set a time before friends and family comes on Christmas day where I set up video calls where I open Christmas presents with fans.”

The Nurse: “People are surprised we’re open”

(Rachael Nanikhan)

Rachael, a nursing manager at a paediatric A&E service in London, frequently works through the festive period and last year worked 12 hours on Christmas night. She often sees the dark side of the celebrations first hand.

“The joys of Christmas can be marred,” she said. “Sometimes the fun can go too far. Domestic violence incidents can increase at Christmas time.”

Long hours and unsociable shifts can also cause problems for family get-togethers at this time of year.

“You can’t travel to see relatives,” the mother-of-two said. “Staff have got to find their own way in. Cabs paid for by the NHS stopped a number of years ago.

“Childcare is the hardest thing to arrange around nursing work life. Christmas is agonisingly hard because there are no childcare and transport options. You rely on your family or the generosity of your colleagues instead to make shift swaps”.

But there is camaraderie to be had on the wards, despite the difficult circumstances.

“We try to be upbeat with one another,” Rachael, who has been a nurse for 11 years, said. “There is no point in being doom and gloom about it. Most people want to be somewhere else but the nature of our work is 24/7.”

Rachael said Christmas was very lonely for patients last year due to Covid visiting rules as they may have spent the whole day or the majority of the day without loved ones beside them.

“Nobody wants to be in hospital over Christmas,” she said. “We will try to create as happy an environment as possible.”

She explained it can be busier on Christmas Day as extra people come to the area but also it can be “weirdly quiet”.

“People are always surprised when they come in and see we are open.”