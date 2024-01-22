Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 13-year-old boy died after being deliberately pushed into a river in south Wales in July 2019, a coroner has found.

Christopher Kapessa, described as “loving, caring, passionate and very protective” by his family, died after entering the River Cynon in Fernhill in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales, on 1 July 2019.

Assistant coroner David Regan described the incident as a “misplaced sense of fun”, but ruled the teenager did not consent to being pushed in, as he gave his findings in a narrative conclusion at the inquest into the boy’s death on Monday.

Four witnesses told the two-week hearing at South Wales Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd that another boy, then aged 14, had pushed Christopher from a ledge into the water, after saying words to the effect of “shall I push him in”.

The boy, now aged 19 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the inquest that he accidentally fell into Christopher, did not deliberately push him in and did not suggest doing so.

However, delivering his conclusions in the case, Mr Regan said: “In my judgment, Christopher was deliberately pushed into the back from behind by [the boy] using his hands.

“[The boy’s] actions deprived Christopher of the opportunity to decide whether or not to enter the water. I have no hesitation in finding that Christopher did not consent to being pushed into the river.”

Christopher, who was not a confident swimmer according to his mother, began panicking and shouted for help.

Other children, including the boy alleged to have pushed him into the river, jumped in and tried to rescue him, but Christopher disappeared below the surface at about 5.30pm.

The coroner said: “They acted very courageously in doing so.

“[The boy] pushed Christopher into the water in a misplaced sense of fun, namely as a prank.”

Mr Regan described how Christopher fell 2.5 metres from the ledge into the river, into water that was 2.5 metres deep, and had not been able to prepare for his entry.

Christopher’s head became submerged, and he is likely to have suffered from cold water shock, which would have led to the involuntary ingestion of water, the coroner said.

Emergency services attended and Christopher was recovered from the water at 7.25pm. He was later declared dead at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

