‘No words to express this sorrow’: Funerals held for two Dundalk crash victims

There are “no words” to express the sorrow felt by families, friends and communities after five young people were killed in a road crash in Co Louth last weekend.

Hundreds gathered in a rural village in Co Meath and a town in Co Louth on Friday for the funerals of two young men who died in the crash near Dundalk a week ago.

Mourners were told that there is “incomprehension” at the death of Alan McCluskey, from Co Meath, who was a “caring” friend and hard worker, and “no words” to describe the sorrow at the loss of Dylan Commins, from Co Louth, who was said to have had an “unstoppable determination”.

They were part of a group of young people travelling in a Volkswagen Golf for a night out when the car crashed on Saturday.

Mr McCluskey and his girlfriend Chloe McGee, 23, from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, and their friends Dylan Commins, 23, from Ardee in Co Louth, Shay Duffy, 21, from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, and Chloe Hipson, 21, from Bellshill, Lanarkshire, Scotland, were killed in the crash.

Irish President Catherine Connolly was among the mourners who attended both funerals on Friday.

Bishop Michael Router said their deaths had left communities in the area and across the country “shocked and grieving”.

Ahead of Mr McCluskey’s funeral in Drumconrath, dozens of tractors lined the main street and crowds gathered.

His sisters and parents placed their hands on the wooden coffin, bearing a yellow licence plate with “ALAN” on it, as it was carried into the packed church.

Parish priest Father Finian Connaughton told mourners that he was holding a little ceremony in the church when the “horrible news” of the crash was breaking last Sunday.

He said that he baptised Mr McCluskey 22 years ago, and was there for his first communion and confirmation.

He said the sense of disappointment and loss at his death was “beyond words”.

The community had gathered in grief, anger and confusion, and “carrying a burden that at times seems unmanageable and almost overwhelming”, he said.

“Even as we carry out the funeral rituals, there is still an air of disbelief, incomprehension that this is happening, happening to someone who sat in these benches two Sundays ago, someone we saw driving his van down the street a very short time ago.”

For the symbols, Mr McCluskey’s parents Martin and Bernie brought up photos of the family and of Alan with his girlfriend Chloe to represent “the people he loved most, who shaped him, supported him and meant everything to him”, his brother-in-law Conleth McAlinden said.

His sisters Tracey and Kellie brought up drumsticks and some of his records, including those of Luke Combs, AC/DC and Christy Moore, representing his love for music and the soundtrack to moments of his life.

Mr McCluskey’s work boots, his hard hat and his favourite tape were brought up to represent “the work that Alan loved so much” and “the passion he had for doing a job well”.

A yellow licence plate made by friends represented his love for cars and machinery; his pint glass for “the craic he had with the boys”; and his favourite shirt for nights out were also brought up.

Models of a teleporter, a John Deere and cows were brought up to represent his love of farming and the work “that brought him so much pride and joy”.

An Emirates plane ticket and a camera showed his love for “experiences and seeing the world”.

His sister Sharon sang Angel and read out a reflection about her brother, the youngest in the family, who she called “the miracle boy”.

Father Connaughton said that Mr McCluskey was religious, and attended mass most Sundays.

“Other stories I heard over the past few days show a very caring side to his nature. Ever on the lookout for lads that might be mixing with the wrong company,” he said.

“In the house the other morning, I was asking Martin, trying to pick up bits and pieces I could talk about today. I said to Martin, ‘You mentioned something there about looking after lads’.

“The next thing a young fella from the end of the door says ‘he saved me’. And I said, ‘what’s the story?’

“He said ‘I was only after starting in secondary school and I got in with the wrong crowd and was heading in the wrong direction.

“Alan took me aside and said ‘Now you leave those crowd, get your self sorted out’.

“I said ‘What age were you then?’ ‘Fourteen.’ ‘What age was Alan?’ ‘Fourteen’.”

“Even at that stage, on the lookout for his friends.”

Three hours later, crowds gathered at a church in Co Louth for the funeral of 23-year-old Dylan Commins.

The hearse arrived at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Ardee along with a bright red Toyota Chaser on the back of a recovery truck.

The hearse carrying his coffin bore a “DYLAN” number plate and there was a solemn tone as his family arrived at the church arm-in-arm.

Delivering the eulogy, Mr Commins’ sister Lauren said that he had brought “light, laughter, and adventure into all our lives”.

She said his adventurous spirit “carried him through every chapter of his life”.

She said he joined Milverton Motocross Club before going on to win “many” trophies, and said that cars later became “the great love of his life”.

While he was in Transition Year, Dylan and his two friends qualified for the Mini Company All-Ireland Final with dog beds they made from tyres, describing it as “the most Dylan business ever”.

He later moved to Australia and “worked hard in the mines” before moving home after 10 months and setting up Coole Automotive, his transport and recovery business, and “talked about becoming a millionaire”.

“If life had given him the time, he absolutely would have made it happen,” she said.

“But on 15 November, those dreams were cut heartbreakingly short, alongside the lives of his friends, and nothing will ever be the same again.”

She added: “Dylan lived quickly, loved deeply, and laughed loudly. He left an imprint on everyone he met – through his friendship, his mischief, his kindness, and his unstoppable determination.

“Though his life was far too short, it was packed with adventure, with bravery, with joy, and with the love of family and friends who adored him.

“Rest easy Dylan, the showman. Your journey was wild, bright, and unforgettable – and your story will live on in all of us.”

Among the symbols that were brought up to represent his life was a customised number plate to represent his “strong friendships” and a picture of his family to “represent the memories that will continue to hold us together”, Dylan’s cousin Daniel Commins said.

A picture of Dylan’s lorry and his boots represented his “thriving business”, and one of his “many scrambling trophies” represented his love for Milverton Motorcross Club.

A Winnie the Pooh teddy, Advent calendar and a Santy letter were brought up to “represent his softer side”.

Father Francesco Campiello said “there are no words” were “basically the only words that were pronounced by most people after what happened last Saturday night”.

“Usually we are full of words to comment on all the different aspects of life, but when death appears, and especially a tragic death like this, all our eloquence vanishes and we find ourselves speechless.

“Sometimes when we experience great joys, we don’t find the words to describe joy. This is true also for sorrow, in this moment, there are no words to express this sorrow. So we are reduced to silence.”

He described Mr Commins as carrying a “restlessness inside” and to have been “constantly moving”.

“From one sport to the other, from one job to the other, from Ireland to Australia and back to Ireland, his life represents well this restlessness, which deep down is the desire for a full life and meaningful life.”

He added: “Ten years ago my brother died in a car accident at the age of 18, so I know what you are going through.

“I can tell you that there is hope.

“Don’t think of him as part of your past. He is still in your present.

“Denise I know you like hugs, so if on Saturday you didn’t manage to hug Dylan, don’t worry, you will hug him, you will give him a great hug in the future.”

Bishop Michael Router said the deaths of Dylan and his friends had “left communities across this region, and indeed across the whole country, shocked and grieving”.

“None of us can easily comprehend the scale of what has happened.

“Nothing that I can say or anyone else can say can take your pain away at this time.

“But I can say this for certain: you are not alone. You are held by a community of care and love.

“I could see that on Wednesday night when I called to your home, how you supported each other as a family and how your friends and neighbours were giving you strength.”

The funerals of Chloe McGee and Shay Duffy will be held in Co Monaghan on Saturday.