‘Extraordinary’ outpouring of love for family members killed in Co Louth

The outpouring of love for three members of a family killed in Co Louth has been “extraordinary”, a priest has said.

The bodies of Mark O’Connor, 54, Louise Doherty O’Connor, 56, and their son Evan, 27, who had additional needs, were found at the family’s home in Dromgowna, outside Tallanstown village last Monday morning.

Father Gerry Campbell appealed at their joint funeral for more resources to be devoted towards mental health in Ireland.

During the service, Evan’s brother Cian O’Connor delivered an emotional tribute to his family who he said had shared a bond of “understanding, patience, care and love”.

The three wooden coffins were brought to the front of St Patrick’s Church in Dundalk for the funeral mass, where a framed portrait had been placed.

Delivering his homily, Fr Campbell said it was a week since news of a “terrible family tragedy” had begun to filter through.

He said: “A family so deeply loved and so highly regarded, not just in their local community, but far beyond it.

“So much has already been said about them, so many wonderful words of admiration, affection, and sorrow.

“All I can do today is try, in some small way, to focus on each one of them through the lens of God’s word, Mark, Louise, and Evan, and then to hold them together, as they always were in life, united in love.

“Because what shines through every memory, every message, and every tear is the deep love that Mark and Louise had for each other, and the boundless love they both had for Evan, their son, their joy, their pride and their world.”

Referring to Mark O’Connor, the priest said he had known what it meant to labour.

He added: “Whether it was through Inclusion Ireland, advocating for people with disabilities, or co-founding the Abacas School, Mark gave himself completely for the good of others.

“He was a man of quiet integrity, of deep conviction, and of steady purpose.”

Turning to Louise O’Connor, Fr Campbell said she was “full of life — talkative, warm, musical, and compassionate”.

He added: “Her love for singing, her laughter, her care as a nurse, her devotion to her family — all were expressions of a heart alive with love.”

The funeral heard she had loved Mark and Evan “with every part of her being”.

Fr Campbell said: “She and Mark were soulmates, having first met in secondary school.

“She being a Saint Louis girl, and he a De La Salle boy, two years her junior, they were partners in life and in service, a couple whose love overflowed into action, especially in their care for Evan and in their advocacy for other families living with autism.”

Turning to Evan O’Connor, the priest spoke of his love of colourful odd socks and bright T-shirts.

He said: “His love of Thomas the Tank Engine, his joy in going to the Hub Praxis in Drogheda, his love of theme parks, aqua aerobics, going with his dad to the park runs …in all of this we see a young man who brought light and joy to those around him.

“His joy was pure. His smile could light up a room.

“His love was unfiltered and wholehearted.”

Fr Campbell continued: “Over these past days, the outpouring of love for the O’Connor and Doherty families has been extraordinary.

“If you look at website rip.ie, you will find nearly 30 pages of condolences —that has to be unprecedented, from people who worked with Mark and Louise, from runners, from the Abacas school and the Hub Praxis in Drogheda and from people who, while they may have never met them at all, people from all over the country felt so moved by their story that they reached out to put something in words.”

He added: “But perhaps, as we gather here today, there are families across this country quietly wondering, ‘how close are we to something like this happening in our own home?’

“Given that Mark devoted his life to advocating for the disability sector and for those in need, it would be remiss of me not to echo his spirit and appeal for greater care, compassion, and resources for mental health in our nation.

“We cannot bring them back, but we can honour them by ensuring that no other family has to walk this road alone.”

Cian O’Connor, the son of Mark and Louise and brother of Evan, attended the funeral with his fiancee Shauna.

Delivering a tribute, he said his parents had been “deeply in love”.

He added: “No words can truly reflect how we all feel, how I feel. I am hurting. We all are.

“It is something that may take an age to come to terms with and a part of each of us may never heal.”

He said his brother Evan was a “spark of joy”.

Mr O’Connor said: “We would all hear him coming before we could see him.

“His smile would light up every room he walked into.”

He became emotional as he said he thought the happiest his mother had ever been was when she saw his fiancee Shauna in her wedding dress.

He said: “This moment meant so much to her, she loved having a daughter.

“We cannot replace her love, we will carry her with us on our wedding day forever.”

Referring to his father, mother and brother, he said: “You spent your lives looking out for us and making others smile, even if it was ahead of yourselves.

“Our family had a bond, one of understanding, patience, care and love.

“We love you and we will carry you with us forever.”

The funeral ended with a recording of Louise O’Connor singing Moon River.

A private cremation service will take place following the funeral mass.

Robert O’Connor, 31, of Drumgowna, Louth Village, appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court last Tuesday.

He was charged with murdering his brother and his parents.