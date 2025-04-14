Mother of daughter with rare disability writes book celebrating difference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Irish mother whose daughter was born with a rare genetic condition has written and illustrated a children’s book to help celebrate difference.

Sarah Gannon, an occupational therapist living in Co Kilkenny drew inspiration for her book, Just See Me: seeing beyond difference, from her seven-year-old daughter Ciara who has Charge syndrome and is deafblind.

Mrs Gannon, 39, who has more than 17 years’ experience of working with children with disabilities, said she wanted to write the book to educate people and encourage them to see beyond differences.

“Charge syndrome has lots of different areas of difference, my daughter has got a visual and a hearing impairment, so she’s deafblind and she’s other bits going on with that, like a cleft lip and palate,” Mrs Gannon told the PA news agency.

“She also has cardiac issues and is fed via peg tube. She’s got autism and she’s got an intellectual disability.”

Despite her medical needs, Mrs Gannon said Ciara is a regular little girl who wants to play and engage with other children.

In her career, Mrs Gannon has always been passionate about encouraging inclusion and reducing discrimination against children and adults with disabilities.

Since having Ciara, she said she has felt compelled to try to reduce people’s fear of disability.

“The book is just a little poem about seeing beyond her differences and seeing her for her strengths and her abilities and her potential,” she said.

“The illustrations are brightly coloured and hopefully interesting to kids with visual and hearing impairments.”

Mrs Gannon says all proceeds from the book will go towards the Anne Sullivan Foundation, Ireland’s national charity which supports people who are deafblind.

The new author, who also has a four-year-old son named David, said the experience of having a sibling with additional needs has made him incredibly compassionate.

“The two of them are mad about each other. He is her biggest advocate,” she said.

“He’s very compassionate and sweet with her.

“Siblings of kids with additional needs, they’re amazingly resilient, because they have to be, they’re amazingly compassionate.”

Mrs Gannon stressed the importance of linking up with other parents in the same position as she reflected on her experience as a parent of a child with a disability.

“It can be very isolating and very lonely as a parent of a child with additional needs because you feel like you’re the only one in that boat,” she said.

“You have to become the expert in your own child, particularly when there’s a rare condition.

“You have to educate the educators and the professionals because they’ve probably never heard of it.

“Other people don’t get it, really, they don’t, and that’s partially what the book is trying to do, help them get it a bit more.”

Ciara celebrated her seventh birthday on Sunday and Mrs Gannon said she and husband Ian are feeling optimistic about their daughter’s future.

“We’d be quite sad around her birthday usually because, of course, it’s a reminder of where she should be as a seven-year-old and where she’s not. And that can be tricky sometimes,” she said.

“But this year, for the first year, we’re feeling more optimistic and hopeful as she’s made huge gains in the last year, and a lot of that is thanks to school.

“Her communication and speech is really improving and she’s very happy with life.”

Just See Me: seeing beyond difference by Sarah Gannon is available now, published by Austin Macauley in paperback at £7.99, hardback at £12.99 and ebook at £3.50.