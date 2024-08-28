Pilots survive horror light aircraft crash as glider nosedives onto Cotswolds road

Support truly

This is the shocking moment a light aircraft nosedives onto a busy road narrowly avoiding drivers in the Cotswolds.

The pilot and passenger, both men, can be seen grimacing in the cockpit after their glider lost a wing in the crash.

The plane crash-landed on the A419 in Gloucestershire - with emergency services rushing to the scene.

Great Western Air Ambulance was among the 999 crews called to reports of the downed powered glider at around 4.45pm on Tuesday afternoon (27 August).

The crash happened on the A-road just metres away from the landing strip of Aston Down Airfield in Frampton Mansell between Cirencester and Stroud.

A witness said that it “looked like it stalled and nose dived into the main road”.

Tony Breakspear-Jones was caught up in traffic queues near the incident.

“We could see what looked like a glider,” he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

“My stepdaughter who’s a nurse stayed at the scene to help out.

“The traffic is chaos up there,” he added.

The two occupants of the aircraft are not believed to have been seriously injured, with the air ambulance stood down soon after arriving at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Motorists are advised that road closures are in place while emergency services are in attendance.

“There were two occupants on board who will be assessed by the ambulance service, and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved.”

Cotswold Gliding Club said it was aware of the incident and the Air Accident Investigation Branch [AAIB] was now “involved”.

An AAIB spokesperson said it had been notified of the “light aircraft accident” and would be commencing an investigation.