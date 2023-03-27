Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

More than 130,000 civil servants to strike next month in pay row

Civil servants to strike throughout next month in dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions

Alan Jones
Monday 27 March 2023 18:56
Comments
<p>Demonstrators wave flags of the PCS trade union as they march in central London during a demonstration </p>

Demonstrators wave flags of the PCS trade union as they march in central London during a demonstration

(AFP via Getty Images)

Civil servants are to strike throughout April, culminating with a huge walkout by 133,000 workers at the end of the month, it has been announced.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said the huge stoppage will take place on April 28 in an escalation of the long-running dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Strikes in the coming weeks include a five-week walkout in the Passport Office.

PCS members working for Ofgem in London and Glasgow on Monday announced six days’ strike action from April 10-14 and on April 17.

The union’s general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members are not backing down in this dispute.

Recommended

WMinisters need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.

“We know our strikes have already caused serious disruption. The new strikes and another national day of action will pile the pressure on a government that refuses to listen.”

More follows.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in