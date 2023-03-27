More than 130,000 civil servants to strike next month in pay row

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Civil servants are to strike throughout April, culminating with a huge walkout by 133,000 workers at the end of the month, it has been announced.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said the huge stoppage will take place on April 28 in an escalation of the long-running dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Strikes in the coming weeks include a five-week walkout in the Passport Office.

PCS members working for Ofgem in London and Glasgow on Monday announced six days’ strike action from April 10-14 and on April 17.

The union’s general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members are not backing down in this dispute.

WMinisters need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.

“We know our strikes have already caused serious disruption. The new strikes and another national day of action will pile the pressure on a government that refuses to listen.”

