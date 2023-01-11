100,000 civil servants to strike as part of coordinated national ‘day of action’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 100,000 workers will walk out as part of a coordinated national “day of action” next month.

The Public and Commercial Services union announced that its members from 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on 1 February, in what the TUC has called a “national day of action”.

It will be the largest civil service strike for years and signals a significant escalation of industrial action after a month of strikes over pay, pensions, redundancy terms, and job security.

The action coincides with the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day announced yesterday.

A further 33,000 members working in five more departments including HMRC are next week re-balloting to join the union’s national strike action.

It comes as 25,000 ambulance workers walked out on Wednesday.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “During the last month, when thousands of PCS members across a range of departments took sustained industrial action, the government said it had no money.

“But it managed to find millions of pounds to spend on managers and military personnel in a failed attempt to cover the vital work our members do.

“We warned the government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen - and we’re as good as our word.”

