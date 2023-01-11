Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

100,000 civil servants to strike as part of coordinated national ‘day of action’

PCS union members from 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on February 1

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 11 January 2023 17:25
Comments
Mick Lynch slams new anti-strike bill

At least 100,000 workers will walk out as part of a coordinated national “day of action” next month.

The Public and Commercial Services union announced that its members from 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on 1 February, in what the TUC has called a “national day of action”.

It will be the largest civil service strike for years and signals a significant escalation of industrial action after a month of strikes over pay, pensions, redundancy terms, and job security.

The action coincides with the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day announced yesterday.

A further 33,000 members working in five more departments including HMRC are next week re-balloting to join the union’s national strike action.

Recommended

It comes as 25,000 ambulance workers walked out on Wednesday.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “During the last month, when thousands of PCS members across a range of departments took sustained industrial action, the government said it had no money.

“But it managed to find millions of pounds to spend on managers and military personnel in a failed attempt to cover the vital work our members do.

“We warned the government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen - and we’re as good as our word.”

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in