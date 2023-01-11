100,000 civil servants to strike as part of coordinated national ‘day of action’
PCS union members from 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on February 1
At least 100,000 workers will walk out as part of a coordinated national “day of action” next month.
The Public and Commercial Services union announced that its members from 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on 1 February, in what the TUC has called a “national day of action”.
It will be the largest civil service strike for years and signals a significant escalation of industrial action after a month of strikes over pay, pensions, redundancy terms, and job security.
The action coincides with the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day announced yesterday.
A further 33,000 members working in five more departments including HMRC are next week re-balloting to join the union’s national strike action.
It comes as 25,000 ambulance workers walked out on Wednesday.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “During the last month, when thousands of PCS members across a range of departments took sustained industrial action, the government said it had no money.
“But it managed to find millions of pounds to spend on managers and military personnel in a failed attempt to cover the vital work our members do.
“We warned the government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen - and we’re as good as our word.”
