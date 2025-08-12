Police launch urgent hunt for woman missing from seaside town
Claire Bennett, 49, was last seen leaving Truro railway station at 3.24pm on Monday before vanishing
A mother is still missing more than a day after vanishing from a Cornish seaside town as her heartbroken family issue a desperate plea for her to come home.
Claire Bennett, 49, was last seen leaving Truro railway station at 3.24pm on Monday before disappearing, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
Ms Bennett, from St Austell, is described as a blonde white female, around 5ft 10ins and of slim build. She was last seen wearing a white top, black cardigan and blue jeans.
Her daughter told PlymouthLive: “Mum, if you read this please come home. We aren't mad at you and we all bloody love you!
“You win at hide and seek. Just even send me a message to tell me you're OK. We can get through this. I promise. I love you.”
Her daughter also claimed that items belonging to Claire had been found. She added: “We found a bag we believe to be hers at the park by the viaduct in Truro.
“We were asked not to continue looking on foot for her due to the police dogs and scents etc.”
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Searches and enquiries are ongoing, but we are appealing for anyone who has seen Claire or knows where she is to contact us.
“Anyone who sees Claire or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 610 of 11 August.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments