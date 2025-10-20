Welsh MP Claire Hughes steps back from role after breast cancer diagnosis
The Labour MP said she will undergo surgery on Friday
A Welsh Labour MP has announced she is stepping back from her parliamentary duties following a breast cancer diagnosis.
Claire Hughes, 46, who represents Bangor Aberconwy, revealed on social media she will undergo surgery this Friday.
Elected last May, she confirmed the diagnosis came earlier this month after finding a lump, and will take a "step back" from her role during treatment.
She said: “Over the recess, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, so it looks like I’m going to need surgery.
“I’m booked in for surgery this Friday, I’m then likely to need a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
“The diagnosis and the treatment I’ve had so far at Ysbyty Gwynedd has been phenomenal and I’m so glad that thanks to our amazing NHS here in Wales, my first thought was not how am I going to pay for this?
“So while I am likely to need to take a little bit of a step back over the coming weeks and months in terms of not being out and about in the constituency as much as I normally am, I want you to know that I am still here to represent you, to fight for your behalf, and my team are all here to help with you just as they normally are with casework and everything else that you might need support with.
“So please continue to reach out, I will be doing the absolute best I can to get over this, to get back and doing my role as your MP, fighting for our future here in Bangor Aberconwy.”