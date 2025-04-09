Queen rewears wedding dress to mark 20th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has marked her 20th anniversary with the King by wearing her wedding dress on the couple’s state visit to Italy.

Camilla arrived at the Italian Parliament on Wednesday wearing her silk chiffon dress from her civil wedding in 2005.

The white dress was modified for the occasion by its designer Anne Valentine, with additional embroidery by King’s Foundation artisan Beth Somerville.

Camilla previously rewore the outfit with a different hat and set of shoes for the opening of the Welsh Parliament in June 2007.

The outfit was originally made for the couple’s Windsor Guildhall wedding on April 9 2005 by Ms Valentine’s and Antonia Robinson’s former fashion house Robinson Valentine.

For her civil wedding, Camilla paired the outfit with a hat, designed by Philip Treacy – made of natural straw, overlaid with ivory French lace and trimmed with a graphic fountain of feathers.

Camilla then wore a separate chiffon dress with a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat for the wedding blessing at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Clarence House said at the time that the design team wanted a “crisp clean look with subtle detailing” for the ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall.

The lacquered discs were made in Switzerland while the hand-worked herringbone detail on the coat was embroidered in-house using silk thread.

Marylebone-based Ms Valentine was granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment by Camilla in December 2024.

Companies holding a Royal Warrant, which is granted for up to five years, are recognised for providing goods or services to the monarchy and are allowed to use the coat of arms of the royal they are associated with on packaging, as part of advertising or on stationery.

The fashion designer said at the time that she was “honoured” to be appointed by the Queen.

During his address to Italy’s parliament, the King referenced his wedding anniversary, telling the politicians from the chamber of deputies and the senate of the republic in their own language: “The timing is all the more special to us both since today also marks our 20th wedding anniversary.

“And by the way, I hope I’m not ruining Dante’s language so much that I’m no never invited to Italy again.”