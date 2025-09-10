Invictus Games family unity can counter divisions, Harry says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has said the unity shown by his Invictus Games family can counter divisions based on politics or nationality after visiting his father the King.

Harry’s comments highlighting tensions around the globe were delivered to Invictus supporters, partners and competitors from the paralympic-style games, and he hailed the first 10 years of the project before setting out a vision for the coming decade which “matters even more”.

Harry looked relaxed and smiled as he mingled with guests when he first arrived at the reception, staged at the Gherkin skyscraper, after spending time with his father.

The much-anticipated meeting at Clarence House saw the two men reunited after 19 months apart over tea and they caught up over a chat that lasted more than 50 minutes.

The private encounter may have lasted longer than planned as the prince arrived almost 40 minutes late to the Invictus event.

He was also delayed by heavy traffic, due to an ongoing Tube strike, but arrived at the event staged at the Gherkin skyscraper relaxed and in good humour.

When asked by a journalist how his father was, the duke replied “yes, he’s great, thank you”.

After a reception where he met sponsors and supporters, the duke gave a speech and began by joking about his long journey across London to attend the event.

He made his guests laugh when he said: “I think this whole thing has been delayed slightly, so at this point you’re all hammered – which was part of the plan all along, stuck up here at the top of the Gherkin.”

Harry’s comments became serious when he said: “We live in a time when conflicts rage across the globe, when anger and resentment towards those who are different can feel overwhelming.

“The Invictus community stands as a direct challenge to that. We prove that unity is not just possible, but formidable. That the bonds of courage, respect and humanity are stronger than the divisions of politics, background or nationality.

“Our ambition for the future is clear: we will focus where the need is great, we will strengthen the international community we have already built and we will continue to drive systemic change – ensuring that wounded, injured and sick service personnel everywhere can find recovery through sport, rehabilitation and the support of community.”

As a former army officer the duke was inspired to found the global tournament for injured and wounded servicemen and women and veterans after seeing a similar sporting spectacle staged in the US which aided the rehabilitation of competitors.

A year after visiting Colorado the duke staged the first Invictus Games in London’s Olympic Park in 2014 to widespread acclaim.

Harry went on to stage the Games in Orlando in 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020, Dusseldorf (2023), and Vancouver-Whistler (2025) with Birmingham due to host the event in 2027.

Rob Owen, chief executive officer of Invictus foundation, which oversees the delivery of the Invictus Games, said: “Our vision is a world where no wounded, injured or sick service person or veteran is left without the opportunity to recover, rebuild and thrive through the power of sport and community.

“That’s why we’ve launched our new strategy today to catalyse systemic change across a growing international movement; focus our resources where the need is greatest, while also strengthening the community we have proudly served over the past ten years.”