Queen ‘expressed support for parents campaigning for murdered daughter’

The parents of a murdered schoolgirl have said the Queen expressed support for their family as they campaign to lower the age at which victims of domestic abuse are recognised.

Camilla spoke with the parents of murdered schoolgirl Holly Newton at Clarence House on Tuesday, as she hosted a reception for the charity SafeLives – which aims to eradicate domestic abuse.

Holly was 15 when she was killed in Hexham, Northumberland, by her stalker ex-boyfriend, Logan MacPhail, in January 2023.

Her parents, Micala and Lee Trussler, are campaigning for the law to be changed so that people under 16 can be classed as victims of domestic abuse.

Speaking to reporters outside Clarence House after chatting with the Queen, Mrs Trussler said: “She was really passionate about our campaign.

“She’s supporting us in our campaign and she’s really looking to help young people as well.”

Asked what Camilla said to them, Mrs Trussler continued: “She’s very interested in our campaign and she’s sorry for our loss and that we shouldn’t have to be here doing this.

“But yes we are here and that’s what we want to do.”

Mr Trussler welcomed the Queen’s attention to the campaign in their daughter’s name.

“We feel like it’s good because it’s getting heard in the highest place in the country essentially,” he said.

“So we’re hoping that other people are going to take notice that the Queen’s paying attention and supporting so they can get behind us and get the laws changed like they should be to protect the kids that need protecting.”

It is understood Camilla was showing personal support for the family, not expressing backing for a political campaign.

The Queen also spoke with Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her estranged husband in 2010.

Asked about their conversation, Ms Parkes said they spoke about how to eliminate domestic abuse, adding: “And also, sadly, these young boys stabbing each other and how horrendous that has been, frightening, really these young boys who don’t really know what they’re doing, do they?”

The pair also spoke about social media, with Camilla overheard calling it “terrifying”.

Asked about that, Ms Parkes said: “Yes, absolutely yes. Social media plays a huge part in all this, it’s so sad.

“I mean the internet has been wonderful but my god it’s done a lot of damage as well.”

The Trusslers and Ms Parkes were among around 100 guests welcomed to Clarence House on Tuesday afternoon where Camilla cut a birthday cake to mark the 21st anniversary SafeLives – for which she has been patron since 2020.

She grinned as she was honoured with a “Starfish Award” in recognition of her support for survivors and her work to raise awareness around domestic abuse.

Earning laughs from the crowd as she joked that they will be glad she was not doing a long speech, she gave a short address as a “proud patron”.

She paid tribute to the charity, saying “it’s touched so many people and it’s saved so many lives”.

“I would not be standing here if it was 10 years ago and none of these people would have been standing here because we wouldn’t have been talking about it – it was a taboo subject,” Camilla continued.

“But now here we are, 10 years later, we’ve got survivors telling their stories. Years ago they would have been too ashamed to have come forward to tell their tales but now they’ll get up and they’ll talk and they’ll inspire others to talk.

“So it’s just to say we’ve come a really long way, so we must go on doing the same thing.”