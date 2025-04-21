Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 tops Classic FM poll for third year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 has been voted the nation’s favourite piece of classical music for the third consecutive year, according to a new poll.

The music topped the annual Classic FM Hall Of Fame poll with 90,000 votes cast by the public, crowning one of Rachmaninov’s pieces as the nation’s favourite.

The Russian-born composer finished his classic concerto in 1901, after he overcame depression, and dedicated the piece to his doctor, Nikolai Dahl, who helped him through that period of his life.

Meanwhile, at number two is Welsh composer, Sir Karl Jenkins, with The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace marking his highest ranking in the chart.

The song was originally dedicated to victims of the war in Kosovo, with Jenkins taking this as an opportunity to highlight ongoing conflicts around the world.

Jenkins said: “I’m honoured and humbled that The Armed Man has reached its highest ever position in the Classic FM Hall Of Fame 2025, particularly as I look at all the great masters, past and present, that sit on this list with me.

“With 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of The Armed Man, I look back with great fondness to the premiere in 2000 at the first ever Classic FM Live concert, and I’m delighted that this piece has found resonance globally with so many of you over the years.

“I regret to say that there has been no let-up in war and conflict since I dedicated the piece to the victims of Kosovo, but we continue to make music in remembrance of those who have fallen, and in the hope that humanity can find a way to heal.”

The number one film score was voted as the emotional soundtrack to Schindler’s List, composed by John Williams, who is also behind the Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Harry Potter movie themes.

The poll found that Mozart remains the nation’s most popular composer, followed by Tchaikovsky, who overtook Beethoven and Bach.

The chart also saw a growing number of entries for modern composers, including Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi who had five pieces in the new Classic FM Hall Of Fame.

The results were announced by Dan Walker, presenter of Classic FM Breakfast, who said: “Every year, the Classic FM Hall Of Fame provides a fascinating insight into the nation’s favourite classical music and how those music tastes are changing, and this year – the 30th Hall Of Fame – is no exception.

“It is wonderful that Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 tops the poll once again – cementing its place as a timeless masterpiece which appeals across the generations.

“It’s also exciting to see the growing popularity of film music, with 37 entries this year, and increased recognition for modern and living composers. Names like Ludovico Einaudi, Phamie Gow, and, of course, the legendary Sir Karl Jenkins are climbing up the chart, showcasing how classical music keeps evolving at the same time as honouring the greats.”

The Classic FM Hall Of Fame 2025 Top 20:

1. Rachmaninov – Piano Concerto No 22. Karl Jenkins – The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace3. Vaughan Williams – The Lark Ascending4. Vaughan Williams – Fantasia On A Theme5. Elgar – Enigma Variations6. Shostakovich – Piano Concerto No 27. Allegri – Miserere8. Beethoven – Piano Concerto No 5 (‘Emperor’)9. Beethoven – Symphony No 9 (‘Choral’)10. Holst – The Planets11. Williams – Schindler’s List12. Beethoven – Symphony No 6 (‘Pastoral’)13. Shore – The Lord Of The Rings14. Morricone – The Mission (includes Gabriel’s Oboe)15. Mozart – Requiem16. Ungar – The Ashokan Farewell17. Barber – Adagio For Strings18. Dvorak – Symphony No 9 (‘From The New World’)19. Faure – Requiem20. Mozart – Clarinet Concerto