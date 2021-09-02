Claudia Lawrence: What happened in case of missing chef?

Police are searching a lake in North Yorkshire for clues about the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence, who was last seen 12 years ago.

Officers are focusing on a fishing spot near Sand Hutton Gravel Pits, about eight miles northeast of York.

Detectives fear Ms Lawrence was murdered after she was last seen on the afternoon of 18 March 2009.

Who is Claudia Lawrence?

The 35-year-old from Malton, North Yorkshire, worked as chef at the University of York. She was reported missing in March 2009 after she failed to turn up for a morning shift at work. At the time of her disappearance she was living in Heworth, near York.

Police believe Ms Lawrence was murdered and their investigaton became a huge national media story. But despite several arrests no one been charged with killing her.

Timeline of events:

18 March 2009

Ms Lawrence is seen walking near her home on Heworth Road in Heworth, near York, after finishing work. She speaks to her mother on the phone that evening.

19 March

Her father Peter reports his daughter missing after she fails to keep an engagement with a friend and doesn't show up for her shift at York University, where she worked as a chef.

23 March

Mr Lawrence appeals for information after North Yorkshire Police issues a missing persons appeal.

24 April 2009

Detectives say they are treating Ms Lawrence's disappearance as a suspected murder investigation.

6 May 2009

Police reveal they have received more than 1,000 about the case and taken more than 1,000 statements.

September 2009

Police search York University's biology department.

6 May 2010

More than a year after his daughter first went missing and with no one charged, Mr Lawrence calls for an urgent independent inquiry into the police investigation.

29 July 2010

Police confirm they are scaling back the number of officers dedicated to the inquiry from more than 100 to 16. £770,000 has been spent so far.

29 October 2013

Police announce that a new forensic search of Miss Lawrence's home is to begin as they launch a fresh review of the case.

13 May 2014

A 59-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder but later released without charge in November.

March-April 2015

Four men are arrested on suspicion of murder but released on bail.

8 March 2016

Police say the Crown Prosecution Service has decided the four men will not face charges due to a lack of evidence.

17 January 2017

Police say the review into the case, which has now cost £1m, is to be "scaled-down".

March 2018

Police say they are examining DNA of a partial profile found on a cigarette in a car but in November that year say the lead has come to nothing.

February 2021

Mr Lawrence dies aged 74 following a short illness.

24 August

Detectives announce they are searching Sand Hutton gravel pits.

1 September

The investigation focuses on a lake near in the area.