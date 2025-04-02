Traitors sweater that is Claudia Winkleman’s ‘favourite’ to be auctioned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claudia Winkleman’s “favourite sweater”, which features the logo from hit TV show The Traitors, is among a number of items being auctioned for charity.

More than 80 celebrities have donated pieces to War Child’s Spring Clean, which is giving the public the chance to own pieces including a Twisters: The Album vinyl, signed by actress Daisy Edgar Jones, and a handwritten recipe by US film star Stanley Tucci.

Winkleman, 53, said: “It’s an honour to support War Child and I will always help in any small way that I can.

“This is my favourite sweater of all time. A brilliant woman made it for me and I actually skipped about when I opened it.”

The TV presenter hosts BBC reality series The Traitors and is known for wearing stylish outfits on the show, often featuring sweeping coats, turtleneck jumpers, fingerless gloves and heavy eye makeup.

Winkleman’s donated item is an oversized red sweat vest, featuring The Traitors logo, which she wore to the press launch of series three.

While most celebrities have donated items, The X-Files actress and War Child ambassador Gillian Anderson will have an in-person cup of tea with three members of the public.

“I’m so proud to be supporting Spring Clean for its second year”, she said.

“This time around, I’m donating a cosy tea and chat with me and two of your friends at a favourite tea spot in London. Of course, all of this is for an incredibly urgent cause.”

Among the other items being auctioned is a poster signed by Ed Sheeran, a guitar signed by James Bay, two tickets for Aurora’s upcoming OVO Arena Wembley show, and a crocheted jacket from music star Sam Ryder.

Charlotte Nimmo, fundraising engagement director at War Child UK, said: “We are delighted to announce the second year of Spring Clean, made possible through the hugely generous support of the creative industries and remarkable individuals who have decided to donate this year.”

The specialist charity for children affected by conflict will run its Spring Clean auction from April 3 to 24.