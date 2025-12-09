Claudia Winkleman ‘speechless at ‘enormous honour’ of being made an MBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has said she is “speechless” at the “enormous honour” of being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The Traitors presenter, 53, was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours alongside her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly, for services to broadcasting.

Winkleman was officially made an MBE on Tuesday morning at an investiture ceremony with Charles at Windsor Castle.

She later shared a photograph with the King on Instagram, writing: “An incredible morning and an enormous honour. I’m speechless.”

Winkleman, who wore an ivory suit with a matching headband and black shirt to the ceremony, was joined by her mother, author and journalist Eve Pollard, her father, former publisher Barry Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier, a film producer.

Winkleman and Daly announced last month that they will be leaving the BBC dancing competition – which they have co-hosted since 2014 – with the Christmas special on December 25 their last appearance.

Winkleman, who began her career as a TV and radio presenter for a range of BBC shows including Comic Relief and The Great British Sewing Bee, is also known for fronting the highly popular BBC reality gameshow The Traitors.

It has become a ratings winner for the broadcaster, with its most recent celebrity spin-off finale watched by an average of 11.1 million, with a peak of 12 million viewers.

Winkleman won a Bafta for best entertainment performance for the show, which launched in the UK in 2022. The next series begins on New Year’s Day.

She also presented BBC Radio 2 shows until 2024, including the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip, the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show and Claudia On Sunday.