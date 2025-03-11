Gavin And Stacey, Andrew Flintoff and The Traitors up for RTS awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The end of the sitcom Gavin And Stacey, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s documentary and the game show The Traitors are up for 2025 Royal Television Society (RTS) awards.

Christmas special Gavin And Stacey: The Finale will compete against the BBC comedy Things You Should Have Done, and Channel 4’s sitcom We Are Lady Parts, in the scripted comedy category.

More than 19 million watched Neil “Smithy” Smith, played by co-creator James Corden, finally decide to marry Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins, portrayed by co-creator Ruth Jones, in the emotional farewell to the beloved BBC show.

Comedian Tom Allen will host the RTS ceremony on March 25 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The BBC leads the way with 45 nominations across the 29 categories, with its shows Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour up for formatted popular factual section, and The Traitors up for the entertainment gong and entertainment performance for host Claudia Winkleman.

The third series of the popular reality show, in which the “traitors” get rid of the “faithful” contestants to grasp a prize pot, will face the last edition of ITV’s Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway before it went on a break, and BBC reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Channel 4 received 14 nominations for 2025, with the broadcaster’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympics recognised in both the sports presenter for Rose Ayling-Ellis and Clare Balding, and sports programme categories.

Strictly Come Dancing co-presenter Winkleman, 53, will face Geordie duo Declan Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin for their variety show, and Steven Frayne, and Steven Frayne’s Sky Max special Miracles after the magician said goodbye to the name Dynamo.

For the drama series award, hit banking show Industry and period drama Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light, both from the BBC, will compete against Netflix superhero programme Supacell.

British writer Peter Straughan, who won a Bafta and Oscar for writing the screenplay of papal drama Conclave, is also nominated for writing the final series of Wolf Hall, about King Henry VIII’s adviser Thomas Cromwell.

Also receiving nods in the same section is British writer Will Smith for Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, about failed spies, and the Disney+ adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s novel Rivals .

Leading actress is a competition between Ambika Mod for Netflix hit romantic show One Day, Anna Maxwell Martin for ITV crime series Until I Kill You, and Monica Dolan for ITV’s true story drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

The drama about the scandal of subpostmasters who were blamed for accounting errors is also up for the award for limited series and single drama, against the BBC’s Birmingham-set This Town, and ITV medical drama Breathtaking about the Covid-19 pandemic.

British actor Adeel Akhtar is up for the leading actor gong for legal drama Showtrial, alongside Lennie James for the BBC’s Mr Loverman, based on the Bernardine Evaristo novel of the same name, and Paddington star Ben Whishaw for Netflix thriller Black Doves.

In the female supporting actor category, Dolan is nominated for her role in James Graham-drama Sherwood, against The IT Crowd star Katherine Parkinson for the 1980s’ romp Rivals, and Yorkshire-born actress Jessica Gunning for Netflix hit series Baby Reindeer.

Gunning has previously picked up an Emmy, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award and Golden Globe for playing Martha Scott, who stalks Richard Gadd’s failed comedian and barman character Donny Dunn in Baby Reindeer.

Baby Reindeer has faced controversy since being aired on Netflix last year, after a woman claiming to be the “real” Martha brought a lawsuit against the streaming company.

RTS also nominated former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer for Rivals, US star McKinley Belcher III for Netflix show Eric, and Liverpudlian Sonny Walker for mystery thriller The Gathering, in the supporting actor category.

The BBC’s coverage of Coldplay at Glastonbury and D Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen, is up for the live event gong, along with ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show Live – Budget Special.

The RTS awards will be held on Tuesday March 25.