Claudia Winkleman smiles ear to ear after officially being made an MBE
The Strictly Come Dancing presenter and The Traitors host, 53, was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.
TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has been photographed smiling ear to ear after officially being made an MBE at Windsor Castle.
The Traitors presenter, 53, was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours alongside her Strictly Come Dancing co-host, Tess Daly, for services to broadcasting.
Winkleman, 53, attended the investiture ceremony sporting an ivory suit and matching headband along with a contrasting black shirt.
She was joined by her mother, author and journalist Eve Pollard, who accompanied her at the royal residence.
It comes after Winkleman and Daly announced last month that they will be leaving the BBC dancing competition show after fronting it together since 2014 with the Christmas special, airing on December 25, marking their last appearance.
Winkleman is also known for presenting the hit reality gameshow, The Traitors which will return to screens on New Year’s Day where a new batch of faithfuls will attempt to catch out the traitors in the Scottish Highlands for the chance to win a prize pot.
Since the UK version began in 2022, the series has won Winkleman a Bafta for best entertainment performance.
It recently aired its first Celebrity spin-off series which saw comedian Alan Carr crowned as the winner after snatching the victory from faithful historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.
The series was a cultural touchstone and a ratings winner for the BBC with the final episode watched by an average of 11.1 million, with a peak of 12 million according to the BBC.
Winkleman began her career as a TV and radio presenter fronting a range of BBC TV shows including Comic Relief and The Great British Sewing Bee.
She went on to present a range of programmes on BBC Radio 2 until 2024, including the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip, the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show and Claudia On Sunday.