Clerkenwell ‘murder’: Student fears after woman, 19, killed in London halls of residence
Residents laid flowers at scene and spoke of security fears
Students woke up to the sound of police “banging on doors” after a woman was killed in a halls of residence in Clerkenwell, central London, reports say.
A murder investigation was launched after the woman, 19, died in Arbour House on Sebastian Street on Saturday.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to the student dwellings around 5.10am to reports of a woman “seriously injured”.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and attempts were made to save the woman but she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Students told local news site MyLondon they were scared for their safety after the incident.
One student who laid flowers at the scene said: “I woke up with the cops knocking on my door. I went on a group chat and everyone had a knock as well.
“We’re probably going to ask for more security measures. I hope its the first and last time it happens.”
Unite Students, which runs Arbour House, said it was working with the Met and City, University of London, a nearby university.
A spokesperson for the university said: “As a university, we will do everything we can to support our students and staff and we will continue to fully support the police with their investigation.”
