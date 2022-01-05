Cliff fall leaves hundreds of caravans on the edge

There have been several cliff falls in the area in the past six months

Lauren Beavis
Wednesday 05 January 2022 10:11
Comments
<p>Serious coastal erosion near Sandy Bay caravan park near Exmouth, capturing the extent of East Devon’s cliff falls</p>

Serious coastal erosion near Sandy Bay caravan park near Exmouth, capturing the extent of East Devon’s cliff falls

(Ziggy Austin / SWNS)

These pictures show a massive cliff fall next to a holiday park full of hundreds of caravans - leaving many close to the edge.

The drone images show the huge landslide next to the caravan park in Sandy Bay in Exmouth, Devon.

The pictures were captured by Ziggy Austin at Rock Solid Coasteering on Monday - with some caravans appearing just metres away from the edge.

It follows a number of cliff falls in the area over the last six months.

In a statement on Facebook, the local Beer Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Please stay away from the base of cliffs and take note of the signs, they are there for a reason.”

Recommended

During the summer a number of beach-goers were pictured sitting directly under crumbling cliffs there - despite an enormous sign warning them.

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in