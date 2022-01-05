Cliff fall leaves hundreds of caravans on the edge
There have been several cliff falls in the area in the past six months
These pictures show a massive cliff fall next to a holiday park full of hundreds of caravans - leaving many close to the edge.
The drone images show the huge landslide next to the caravan park in Sandy Bay in Exmouth, Devon.
The pictures were captured by Ziggy Austin at Rock Solid Coasteering on Monday - with some caravans appearing just metres away from the edge.
It follows a number of cliff falls in the area over the last six months.
In a statement on Facebook, the local Beer Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Please stay away from the base of cliffs and take note of the signs, they are there for a reason.”
During the summer a number of beach-goers were pictured sitting directly under crumbling cliffs there - despite an enormous sign warning them.
