Man dies and woman in hospital after London park shooting

A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a fatal shooting at a London park. Metropolitan Police were called to Clissold Park in Stoke Newington at 7.06pm on Wednesday after reports of gunfire.

A man in his forties, found with gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at hospital. The force confirmed that inquiries are currently underway to identify his next of kin.

A woman in her forties was treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

Police said on Wednesday evening that she remains in hospital and the force is awaiting an update on her condition.

A firearm, which was “believed to be involved in the incident,” was recovered at the scene, police said.

Detective superintendent Oliver Richter, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “We understand this is a deeply distressing incident for those involved, the witnesses in the park and the community in the surrounding area.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation, but we believe the man and woman are known to one another and at this time, we are treating it as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers are working at pace to establish the full circumstances of the incident and will continue to support those who are affected. A crime scene remains in place for investigation with an increased police presence.”

open image in gallery The Metropolitan Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in Clissold Park in Stoke Newington on Wednesday evening ( PA )

Hackney Council said on social media that it was “supporting the police with their investigations”.

The council added: “Clissold Park will remain closed tomorrow morning, when we will provide an update on its reopening.”