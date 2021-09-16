Technology pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81, his family have confirmed.

The entrepreneur was most widely known for popularising the use of a home computer and was also the inventor of the pocket calculator.

His ZX Spectrum inspired future generations of video game developers, with many honing their skills on the computer, which was a competitor to the Commodore 64.

His daughter Belinda told The Guardian that he died at home in London on Thursday morning.

She told the newspaper: “He was a rather amazing person. Of course, he was so clever and he was always interested in everything. My daughter and her husband are engineers so he’d be chatting engineering with them.”

Sir Clive had considerably less success with his Sinclair C5 tricycle that he struggled to sell and the company that made them eventually went into liquidation.

The first home computer he made was called the ZX80 and retailed for £79.95 in kit form and sold more than 50,000 units.

He followed it up with the ZX81, before releasing the ZX Spectrum 48K in 1982, which became a seminal moment in the games industry and had a series of games that would later be considered classics such as Jet Set Willy, Saboteur and Lords of Midnight.

Sir Clive received a knighthood in 1983 and later sold his computer business to Amstrad.

Despite spending his life in the world of technology he did not own a computer, did not have an email address and his daughter said he never made use of the pocket calculator he invented.

Ms Sinclair added: “It was the ideas, the challenge, that he found exciting. He’d come up with an idea and say, ‘There’s no point in asking if someone wants it, because they can’t imagine it.’”

Sir Clive is survived by his daughter, two sons, Crispin and Bartholomew, and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.