Person goes overboard on UK ferry with major search operation underway
A search is underway with an HM Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat at the scene
A person has fallen overboard from a ferry in the Firth of Clyde.
A search is now under way following the incident between Dunoon and Gourock on Sunday afternoon.
An HM Coastguard helicopter was dispatched alongside an RNLI lifeboat.
CalMac said its MV Ali Cat vessel is also assisting the search.
It’s understood the person fell from a Western Ferries vessel.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard are responding to reports of a person overboard between the Hunter’s Quay and Gourock area in Scotland.
“An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been tasked to conduct a search, alongside coastguard rescue teams from Largs and Dunoon, in addition to RNLI lifeboats from Helensburgh and Largs.
“Nearby vessels have been called to assist. Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance.
“The situation is ongoing.”
This is a breaking news story. More information to follow.
