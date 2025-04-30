CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour joins Global to launch new podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour has joined Global to “launch into the world of podcasting”.

The 67-year-old will continue in her role as chief international anchor at the US news network, and presenting the shows Amanpour, The Amanpour Hour, and Amanpour And Company, alongside her work launching a new podcast with Global.

Amanpour said: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Global as I launch into the world of podcasting.

“In an age of disinformation and weaponised narratives, podcasting offers a powerful space to speak truth, hold power to account, and connect with listeners in a direct and meaningful way.

“Global is the perfect partner for this new chapter.”

The journalist’s first Global original podcast will launch soon, with more details to follow.

Speaking about Amanpour joining the British media company, James Rea, chief broadcasting and content officer at Global, said: “Christiane Amanpour is the journalist every newsroom respects and every world leader listens to.

“She’s one of the most powerful voices in news, and her new podcasts will take listeners to the heart of the biggest issues on the planet. We’re proud to have her on the Global team.”

Global, which produces all of its podcasts in house, is the company behind The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, The Sports Agents with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman and My Therapist Ghosted Me with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

London-born Amanpour began her career at CNN in 1983, working on the foreign desk, and has also reported on other US outlets ABC News and PBS.