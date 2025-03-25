Supermarket chain to bring in Aldi price match across 2,400 stores

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Co-op is matching Aldi prices on over 100 everyday essentials, marking the largest price-match initiative of its kind in UK convenience stores.

Co-op members will benefit from these lower prices, which include a reduction in the price of a pint of Co-op milk from 95p to 85p. Co-op medium free-range eggs and a tiger bloomer loaf will also drop 20p, now costing £1.45.

The retailer said that more than one million members purchase at least one of these price-matched products weekly, including Co-op branded fresh produce, meat, chicken, and dairy.

The new prices will be available across all of the Co-op’s 2,400 shops and on “quick commerce” delivery platforms including Shop.coop website, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Co-op managing director Matt Hood said: “I am very clear that, in this current economic climate, price is most often the deciding food shopping factor for our members and customers.

“Price has often been perceived as the Achilles heel of convenience shopping, but this new initiative will change that and show there is no compromise in value, quality, or range to shopping conveniently.”

The retailer currently has six million customers signed up to its membership scheme, which costs £1.

Tesco has recently slashed the number of products included in its Aldi price match campaign from 790 as of August 2024 to 645 last month, The Grocer trade magazine reported.

Asda has also scrapped its own Aldi and Lidl price match initiative after 12 months as it focuses on its own “great prices” rather than those of its competitors.