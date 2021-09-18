Why is fuel-linked CO2 ‘crisis’ set to impact meat, beer, and fizzy drinks?

Meat, beer, and fizzy drinks could be in short supply as a result of record prices for natural gas.

Wholesale gas prices have sky-rocketed, partly as a result of higher demand as economies around the world begin to recover amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The high prices have also been blamed on lower flow of gas to the UK from Norway and Russia, and maintenance issues at some gas sites.

What has gas got to do with food?

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is used to stun animals before they are slaughtered, and the gas is also used in meat processing and storage.

CO2 is also used to make beer and soft drinks fizzy.

The gas is a by-product of making fertiliser.

Two fertiliser plants, in Teeside and Cheshire, suspended their operations indefinitely this week as a result of the global shortage of natural gas that is used to power them.

This chain of events has had a knock-on effect on supplies of meat and carbonated beverages.

What are the industries saying?

Meat producers are calling on the government to step in to protect the food supply chain by demanding that CO2 manufacturers co-ordinate their operations to minimise disruption.

On Saturday, British Meat Processors Association chief executive Nick Allen described the situation as “undoubtedly a crisis” and attended emergency talks with the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on Friday.

He said the lack of CO2 adds to the industry’s existing problems of the shortage of lorry drivers and slaughterhouse staff.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “If we haven’t got the CO2 supplies – on the packaging side that reduces the shelf-life of products going on the shelves at a time when we are really struggling because of all the transport problems.

“This has come as a huge shock, it has happened so quickly.

“I think everyone is outraged in the industry that these fertiliser plants can shut down without any warning whatsoever and suddenly take something which is so essential to the food supply chain off-stream just like that.

“We really need government to step in now and actually do something.”

On BBC News, Mr Allen said that lessons should have been learned from the “CO2 crisis” of 2018.

Is it just meat and fizzy drinks that are affected?

Fruit and vegetables would also be impacted by the shortage of CO2, according to the Cucumber Growers Association, as greenhouses are pumped with the gas to boost crops.

What about industries not related to food?

The healthcare sector is also expected to be affected by a shortage of CO2, as the gas is used in surgical procedures.

Although not mentioned by the government, CO2 is also used in the manufacturing industry, as well as refrigeration.

Is anyone doing anything about the shortage?

A government spokesperson said: “We are monitoring this situation closely and are in regular contact with the food and farming organisations and industry, to help them manage the current situation.”

CO2 supplies for nuclear power and hospitals would be prioritised, a government source has told the BBC.

Officials are also looking at whether products that could end up being in short supply, such as fertiliser, could be imported.