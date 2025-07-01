Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett among stars in Royal Box on another sweltering day at Wimbledon

High-profile guests turned out to watch Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff on the scorching second day of Wimbledon.

Joe Hadden
Tuesday 01 July 2025 15:45 BST
Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett in the Royal Box on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett in the Royal Box on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Celebrities Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett sweltered in the heat on day two of the Wimbledon Championships.

Temperatures hit around 32C by mid‑afternoon, edging close to the tournament’s all-time record of 35.7C which was set in 2015.

Wilson, best known for Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, attended the tennis tournament with her wife Ramona Agruma, while two-time Oscar-winner Blanchett was joined by her husband Andrew Upton.

Also in the crowd were reality star Molly-Mae Hague and actress Sarah Lancashire – who was sat alongside Peter Salmon.

Australian actress Blanchett’s fellow screen star Rose Byrne, known for Bridesmaids, Spy and Physical, was also among the invited guests.

Also among the celebrities attending were Andy Murray’s mother, Judy Murray, golfer Justin Rose, broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong.

Centre Court’s order of play on Tuesday included world number two Coco Gauff, who faced Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, and Novak Djokovic, who began his campaign against France’s Alexandre Muller.

Russell Crowe kept cool in a full suit despite the soaring heat, joining partner Britney Theriot in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Temperatures at SW19 soared past 30C again, with the Met Office provisionally confirming Monday was the hottest opening day on record.

Kew Gardens hit 29.7C on Monday, breaking the previous record of 29.3C set in 2001.

On Monday, play on Centre Court was paused after a woman collapsed in the stands during Carlos Alcaraz’s match.

The defending champion rushed to help, passing her a water bottle as paramedics and other spectators assisted.

