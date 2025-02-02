Four university students killed in Colchester car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four students who died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Colchester in the early hours of Saturday have been named.

Essex Police named the people as University of Essex students Makyle Bayley, 22, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, 21, Anthony Hibbert, 24 and 22-year-old Daljang Wol.

Emergency services rushed to the incident in Magdalen Street at around 4.40am where they died at the scene.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: "I want to extend my condolences to the friends and family of Makyle, Eva, Anthony and Daljang.

"This will be an incredibly difficult time for them and we have specialist officers supporting them.

open image in gallery Emergency services rushed to the incident in Magdalen Street at around 4.40am where four students died at the scene ( Essex Police )

"Our specialist serious collision investigation unit is investigating what led up to the collision but at this stage we do not believe any other vehicles were involved."

Essex Police asked anyone who saw a black Ford Focus being driven along Magdalen Street or in the near vicinity around the time of the crash, or have any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to the incident has been asked to contact the force quoting incident 179 of 1 February, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

University of Essex Vice Chancellor Maria Fasli said: "It is with deep sadness I must share the devastating news four of our students – Makyle Bayley, Anthony Hibbert, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, and Daljang Wol – tragically lost their lives this weekend. These were young lives filled with hope, promise, talent, and dreams for the future.

"Their loss will be felt by their families and closest friends and by all our university community. In classrooms, in halls, in shared moments of laughter and learning – they were part of us, and their absence will be felt profoundly.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will find ways to honour Makyle, Anthony, Eva, and Daljang and ensure their light continues to shine in our university community. For now, we hold their families, their friends, and each other in our hearts."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...