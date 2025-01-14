British zoo explains how zebra was killed by rhino in ‘extremely rare’ incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A zebra that died in a zoo in Essex was killed after a rhinoceros unintentionally impaled the animal, the attraction has said.

Colchester Zoo shared an update after initially posting on social media about an “extremely rare” incident on 10 January in its mixed species African habitat between the rhino and a male zebra.

The Essex-based attraction named the zebra in question, Ziggy, in a statement online, as they explained he had “lived happily with the other species, including the rhino” in the enclosure since he arrived in November 2017.

On Friday, two of the rhinos, Astrid and her son Tayo, were sparring with one another in the habitat, which the zoo described as a “regular and natural behaviour for this species.”

While sparring, the female rhino attempted to move the zebra out of the way and “unintentionally punctured his stomach”.

The animal died of its injuries a few minutes later.

Responding to the incident, Colchester Zoo announced they were reviewing their “care for the animals to minimise the risk of these incidents reoccurring.”

“As a result, the Animal Care Team will continue to closely monitor the animals behaviour in the coming weeks.”

The statement continued: “these sorts of incidents are extremely rare and we are devastated by this loss, Ziggy was a much loved animal who will be dearly missed.

“We would really like to thank our supporters for the well wishes at this difficult time and thank our fantastic Animal Care Team who dealt with this very difficult situation extremely professionally.”

After announcing the incident on Facebook, the zoo made it clear they were directing their resources to make sure the rest of the animals were settled in the habitat.

Colchester Zoo has been open since 1963 and first welcomed rhinos in 1972. It opened its Kingdom of the Wild mixed species habitat in 2001.