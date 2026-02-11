Cold weather health alert issued for large parts of UK ahead of freezing temperatures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cold weather health alert covering large parts of the UK has been issued for later this week with sub-zero temperatures set to blast the country.

The UKHSA has issued a yellow alert between Friday and Monday, meaning the weather is likely to pose a greater risk to the life of vulnerable people and have minor impacts on health and social care services.

Temperatures could drop as low as -2C in some areas on Friday evening into Saturday morning, with freezing weather forecast in major cities including Manchester and Birmingham, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning of rain across western Scotland and in the east from Aberdeenshire down to Fife is in force until midnight on Wednesday. This will persist across eastern Scotland during the day and may lead to some travel disruptions and possible flooding after recent rainfall.

Two fresh weather warnings of snow and ice have been issued for Thursday and Friday across Scotland. The impacted regions include: Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, as well as south west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

open image in gallery The UKHSA has issued a yellow ‘cold health alert’ with a risk score of 7 ( UKHSA )

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: “There is an Arctic Maritime airmass that will be moving south during this week, bringing a colder influence to the UK’s weather – we are already issuing snow and ice warnings for northern Britain. This colder spell is likely to be brief as longer-range indications are from later in the weekend that the weather will be more dominated by Atlantic conditions.”

The Met Office said, levels of snow will vary by area, but is possible on low ground by Friday morning, while on hills above 300 metres accumulations of up to 10 cm are possible. In addition to the snow, temperatures will fall quickly, and this is likely to lead to ice on untreated surfaces.”

open image in gallery The UK may be bracing for another winter “cold-snap” of low temperatures and even snow this week on Friday ( Met office )

As of Wednesday morning, there are 87 flood warnings and 151 flood alerts in place for England issued by the Environment Agency. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued three flood warnings and seven flood alerts.

Ongoing flooding from groundwater is likely to affect Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire and West Sussex over the next four days, according to the Environment Agency. River flooding is also expected along the River Trent and rivers across Somerset and Wiltshire on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Two fresh weather warnings of snow and ice have been issued for Thursday and Wednesday across Scotland ( Met Office )

Forecasters warn that rain is likely to be heavy at times, with 15-25 mm due to fall quite widely, with a potential for 30-40 mm building up over high ground.

open image in gallery 87 flood warnings and 151 flood alerts in place for England issued by the Environment Agency on Wednesday morning ( Met Office )

As temperatures reach freezing levels, snow is predicted to fall above 300-400 metres, with 5-10cm expected to accumulate across Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perthshire by the end of Wednesday.

The warning in the east covers Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, while in the west it covers Argyll and Bute, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.

open image in gallery A yellow weather warning of rain across western Scotland and in the east from Aberdeenshire down to Fife, which is in force until midnight on Wednesday ( Met office )

So far this year, Cardinham in Cornwall has recorded some rain every single day of the year. Overall, Cornwall and County Down in Ireland both logged their wettest January on record, while Northern Ireland endured its wettest in 149 years.

Across the UK, 26 stations set new monthly rainfall records, while several daily records were broken – Plymouth saw its wettest January day in 104 years, Hurn in Dorset in 74 years, and Dunkeswell in Devon in 57 years.