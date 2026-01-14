Nearly 1.5 million households to receive cold weather payment this year
Over 800 postcode areas have now experienced over a week of freezing weather
Nearly 1.5 million households will soon get a one-off payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) following the freezing cold temperatures experienced across the UK experienced in the first weeks of 2026.
Areas across the nation reached were recently battered by Storm Goretti, which brought winds, snow and temperatures as low as -12C at points.
To help support people during the cold snap, the DWP continues to run its cold weather payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature of an area is at or below zero degrees.
Here are the affected postcode areas for the period of 30 December 2025 to 9 January 2026:
In Northern Ireland, postcodes where payment has been triggered are: BT24, BT25, BT26, BT30, BT31, BT32, BT33, and BT34.
People should then receive the payment within 14 days.
Over one million households across 802 postcode areas are now estimated to receive a payment, with these areas split across the UK, covering areas of England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Since 1 November, there have been eight days of triggers due to the sub-zero temperatures experienced across the country.
Pensions minister Torsten Bell said: “As temperatures plunge, cold weather payments will automatically get support directly to vulnerable households.
“Combined with the biggest ever pension credit take-up campaign and our triple lock commitment – set to increase the state pension by up to £2,100 over this parliament – we’re ensuring pensioners get the support they need this winter.”
The scheme runs from 1 November to 31 March every year. The payment is paid for every period during which a postcode area experiences seven or more days of freezing temperatures, meaning households can receive more than one payment. Several living in the Lake District received three last year, which was £75 in total.
Am I eligible for a cold weather payment?
Those eligible for the cold weather payment must receive at least one of the following:
- Pension credit
- Income support
- Income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA)
- Income-related employment and support allowance (ESA)
- Universal credit
- Support for mortgage interest
Those who are not receiving pension credit will also typically need to have a health condition, caring responsibilities, or young or disabled children.
They must also live in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures.
The DWP relies on Met Office equipment to measure temperatures across all eligible UK postcodes. Those who disagree with the judgement are able to appeal directly to the department.
Although the affected areas cover parts of Scotland, those living in the country will not receive a cold weather payment. The Scottish government has replaced the scheme with its annual winter heating payments.
When will I get the payment?
Those eligible will get the payment automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account they receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period, with the payment reference “DWP CWP”.
Those who believe they are eligible but have not received the payment should contact the DWP.
Full list of eligible postcodes
A total of 17 out of the Met Office’s 71 weather stations triggered the payment during the week ending 9 January, 14 of them for the first time this winter.
The highest number of payments (241,000) was triggered by the station at Rostherne in Cheshire, covering people living in much of east Cheshire and southern Greater Manchester.
Some 136,000 payments were triggered by the weather station at Morpeth in Northumberland, covering many people across the county as well as much of Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead and Sunderland.
Below is the full list of over 700 postcodes eligible for the cold weather payment:
Two payments (£50):
- CA9: Alston
- CA10: Penrith
- CA11: Penrith
- CA12: Keswick
- CA16: Appleby-in-Westmorland
- CA17: Kirkby Stephen
- DG14: Annan
- LA8: Kendal
- LA9: Kendal
- LA10: Sedbergh
- LA21: Grange-over-Sands
- LA22: Ambleside
- LA23: Windermere
- NE19: Wooler
- NE47: Hexham
- NE48: Bardon Mill
- NE49: Haltwhistle
- TD9: Hawick
- CO9: Halstead
- SG5: Hitchin
- SG6: Letchworth Garden City
- SG7: Baldock
- SG8: Royston
- SG9: Buntingford
- SG10: Much Hadham
- SG11: Ware
- SG15: Arlesey
- SG16: Henlow
- SG17: Shefford
- SG18: Biggleswade
- SG19: Sandy
One payment (£25):
- AL1: St Albans
- AL2: St Albans
- AL3: St Albans
- AL4: St Albans
- AL5: Harpenden
- AL6: Welwyn
- AL7: Welwyn Garden City
- AL8: Welwyn Garden City
- AL9: Hatfield
- AL10: Hatfield
- BB4: Rossendale
- BB8: Colne
- BB9: Nelson
- BB10: Burnley
- BB11: Burnley
- BB12: Burnley
- BB18: Barnoldswick
- BD1: Bradford
- BD2: Bradford
- BD3: Bradford
- BD4: Bradford
- BD5: Bradford
- BD6: Bradford
- BD7: Bradford
- BD8: Bradford
- BD9: Bradford
- BD10: Bradford
- BD11: Bradford
- BD12: Bradford
- BD13: Queensbury
- BD14: Clayton
- BD15: Allerton
- BD16: Bingley
- BD17: Shipley
- BD18: Shipley
- BD19: Cleckheaton
- BD20: Keighley
- BD21: Keighley
- BD22: Keighley
- BN5: Henfield
- BN6: Hassocks
- BN44: Steyning
- CB8: Newmarket
- CB9: Haverhill
- CO1: Colchester
- CO2: Colchester
- CO3: Colchester
- CO4: Colchester
- CO5: Colchester
- CO6: Colchester
- CO7: Colchester
- CO8: Bures
- CO10: Sudbury
- CO11: Manningtree
- CO12: Harwich
- CO13: Frinton-on-Sea
- CO14: Walton-on-the-Naze
- CO15: Clacton-on-Sea
- CO16: Clacton-on-Sea
- DE4: Matlock
- DE6: Ashbourne
- DE45: Bakewell
- EN6: Potters Bar
- GU5: Guildford
- GU6: Cranleigh
- HD3: Huddersfield
- HD7: Huddersfield
- HD8: Huddersfield
- HD9: Holmfirth
- HP1: Hemel Hempstead
- HP2: Hemel Hempstead
- HP3: Hemel Hempstead
- HP4: Berkhamsted
- HP5: Chesham
- HP6: Amersham
- HP7: Amersham
- HP8: Chalfont St Giles
- HP9: Beaconsfield
- HP10: High Wycombe
- HP11: High Wycombe
- HP12: High Wycombe
- HP13: High Wycombe
- HP14: High Wycombe
- HP15: Hazlemere
- HP16: Great Missenden
- HP17: Aylesbury
- HP18: Aylesbury
- HP19: Aylesbury
- HP20: Aylesbury
- HP21: Aylesbury
- HP22: Aylesbury
- HP23: Tring
- HP27: Princes Risborough
- HX1: Halifax
- HX2: Halifax
- HX3: Halifax
- HX4: Halifax
- HX5: Elland
- HX6: Sowerby Bridge
- HX7: Hebden Bridge
- IP1: Ipswich
- IP2: Ipswich
- IP3: Ipswich
- IP4: Ipswich
- IP5: Ipswich
- IP6: Ipswich
- IP7: Ipswich
- IP8: Ipswich
- IP9: Ipswich
- IP10: Ipswich
- IP11: Felixstowe
- IP12: Woodbridge
- IP13: Woodbridge
- IP14: Stowmarket
- IP15: Aldeburgh
- IP16: Leiston
- IP17: Saxmundham
- IP18: Southwold
- IP19: Halesworth
- IP20: Harleston
- IP21: Eye
- IP22: Diss
- IP23: Eye
- IP29: Bury St Edmunds
- IP30: Bury St Edmunds
- IP31: Bury St Edmunds
- IP32: Bury St Edmunds
- IP33: Bury St Edmunds
- LS21: Otley
- LS29: Ilkley
- LU1: Luton
- LU2: Luton
- LU3: Luton
- LU4: Luton
- LU5: Dunstable
- LU6: Dunstable
- LU7: Leighton Buzzard
- ME6: Snodland
- ME14: Maidstone
- ME15: Maidstone
- ME16: Maidstone
- ME17: Maidstone
- ME18: West Malling
- ME19: West Malling
- ME20: Aylesford
- OL13: Bacup
- OL14: Todmorden
- OX9: Thame
- OX10: Wallingford
- OX33: Oxford
- OX39: Chinnor
- OX44: Oxford
- OX49: Watlington
- RG9: Henley-on-Thames
- RH1: Redhill
- RH2: Reigate
- RH3: Betchworth
- RH4: Dorking
- RH5: Ockley
- RH6: Horley
- RH7: Lingfield
- RH8: Oxted
- RH9: Godstone
- RH10: Crawley
- RH11: Crawley
- RH12: Horsham
- RH13: Horsham
- RH14: Billingshurst
- RH15: Burgess Hill
- RH16: Haywards Heath
- RH17: Haywards Heath
- RH18: Forest Row
- RH19: East Grinstead
- RH20: Pulborough
- S32: Hope Valley
- S33: Hope Valley
- S36: Sheffield
- SG1: Stevenage
- SG2: Stevenage
- SG3: Knebworth
- SG4: Hitchin
- SG12: Ware
- SG13: Hertford
- SG14: Hertford
- SK13: Glossop
- SK17: Buxton
- SK22: High Peak
- SK23: High Peak
- SL7: Marlow
- SL8: Bourne End
- SL9: Gerrards Cross
- ST8: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST9: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST10: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST11: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST13: Leek
- TN1: Tunbridge Wells
- TN2: Tunbridge Wells
- TN3: Tunbridge Wells
- TN4: Tunbridge Wells
- TN5: Wadhurst
- TN6: Crowborough
- TN7: Hartfield
- TN8: Edenbridge
- TN9: Tonbridge
- TN10: Tonbridge
- TN11: Tonbridge
- TN12: Tonbridge
- TN13: Sevenoaks
- TN14: Sevenoaks
- TN15: Sevenoaks
- TN16: Westerham
- TN17: Cranbrook
- TN18: Cranbrook
- TN19: Etchingham
- TN20: Mayfield
- TN22: Uckfield
- TN27: Ashford
- WD3: Rickmansworth
- WD4: Kings Langley
- WD5: Abbots Langley
- WD6: Borehamwood
- WD7: Radlett
- WD17: Watford
- WD18: Watford
- WD19: Watford
- WD23: Bushey
- WD24: Watford
- WD25: Watford
- BD23: Skipton
- BD24: Settle
- CB1: Cambridge
- CB2: Cambridge
- CB3: Cambridge
- CB4: Cambridge
- CB5: Cambridge
- CB6: Ely
- CB7: Ely
- CB10: Saffron Walden
- CB11: Saffron Walden
- CB21: Cambridge
- CB22: Cambridge
- CB23: Cambridge
- CB24: Cambridge
- CB25: Cambridge
- CF37: Pontypridd
- CF38: Pontypridd
- CF39: Porth
- CF40: Tonypandy
- CF41: Pentre
- CF42: Treorchy
- CF43: Ferndale
- CF44: Aberdare
- CF45: Mountain Ash
- CF46: Treharris
- CF47: Merthyr Tydfil
- CF48: Merthyr Tydfil
- CF81: Bargoed
- CF82: Ystrad Mynach
- CF83: Caerphilly
- CM1: Chelmsford
- CM2: Chelmsford
- CM3: Chelmsford
- CM4: Ingatestone
- CM5: Ongar
- CM6: Dunmow
- CM7: Braintree
- CM8: Witham
- CM9: Maldon
- CM11: Billericay
- CM12: Billericay
- CM13: Brentwood
- CM14: Brentwood
- CM15: Brentwood
- CM16: Epping
- CM17: Harlow
- CM18: Harlow
- CM19: Harlow
- CM20: Harlow
- CM21: Sawbridgeworth
- CM22: Bishop’s Stortford
- CM23: Bishop’s Stortford
- CM24: Stansted
- CM77: Great Dunmow
- DH1: Durham
- DH6: Durham
- DH7: Durham
- DH8: Consett
- DH9: Stanley
- DL4: Shildon
- DL5: Newton Aycliffe
- DL8: Leyburn
- DL11: Richmond
- DL12: Barnard Castle
- DL13: Bishop Auckland
- DL14: Bishop Auckland
- DL15: Crook
- DL16: Spennymoor
- DL17: Ferryhill
- IP24: Thetford
- IP25: Thetford
- IP26: Thetford
- IP27: Brandon
- IP28: Mildenhall
- LD3: Brecon
- MK1: Milton Keynes
- MK2: Milton Keynes
- MK3: Milton Keynes
- MK4: Milton Keynes
- MK5: Milton Keynes
- MK6: Milton Keynes
- MK7: Milton Keynes
- MK8: Milton Keynes
- MK9: Milton Keynes
- MK10: Milton Keynes
- MK11: Milton Keynes
- MK12: Milton Keynes
- MK13: Milton Keynes
- MK14: Milton Keynes
- MK15: Milton Keynes
- MK16: Newport Pagnell
- MK17: Milton Keynes
- MK18: Buckingham
- MK19: Milton Keynes
- MK40: Bedford
- MK41: Bedford
- MK42: Bedford
- MK43: Bedford
- MK44: Bedford
- MK45: Bedford
- MK46: Olney
- NE18: Morpeth
- NE20: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE44: Prudhoe
- NE45: Stocksfield
- NE46: Corbridge
- NN1: Northampton
- NN2: Northampton
- NN3: Northampton
- NN4: Northampton
- NN5: Northampton
- NN6: Northampton
- NN7: Northampton
- NN8: Wellingborough
- NN9: Wellingborough
- NN10: Rushden
- NN11: Daventry
- NN12: Towcester
- NN13: Brackley
- NN29: Wellingborough
- NP4: Pontypool
- NP11: Newport
- NP12: Blackwood
- NP13: Abertillery
- NP22: Tredegar
- NP23: Ebbw Vale
- NP24: New Tredegar
- NP44: Cwmbran
- NR1: Norwich
- NR2: Norwich
- NR3: Norwich
- NR4: Norwich
- NR5: Norwich
- NR6: Norwich
- NR7: Norwich
- NR8: Norwich
- NR9: Norwich
- NR10: Norwich
- NR11: Norwich
- NR12: Norwich
- NR13: Norwich
- NR14: Norwich
- NR15: Norwich
- NR16: Norwich
- NR17: Attleborough
- NR18: Wymondham
- NR19: Dereham
- NR20: Dereham
- NR21: Fakenham
- NR22: Wells-next-the-Sea
- NR23: Wells-next-the-Sea
- NR24: Melton Constable
- NR25: Holt
- NR26: Sheringham
- NR27: Cromer
- NR28: North Walsham
- NR29: Great Yarmouth
- NR30: Great Yarmouth
- NR31: Great Yarmouth
- NR32: Lowestoft
- NR33: Lowestoft
- NR34: Beccles
- NR35: Bungay
- PE12: Spalding
- PE13: Wisbech
- PE14: Wisbech
- PE19: St Neots
- PE30: King’s Lynn
- PE31: King’s Lynn
- PE32: King’s Lynn
- PE33: King’s Lynn
- PE34: King’s Lynn
- PE35: Sandringham
- PE36: Hunstanton
- PE37: Swaffham
- PE38: Downham Market
- RM4: Romford
- TS21: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS28: Wingate
- TS29: Trimdon Station
- LL20: Llangollen
- LL21: Corwen
- LL23: Bala
- SY10: Oswestry
- SY15: Montgomery
- SY16: Newtown
- SY17: Caersws
- SY19: Llanidloes
- SY21: Welshpool
- SY22: Llanymynech
- CA1: Carlisle
- CA2: Carlisle
- CA3: Carlisle
- CA4: Carlisle
- CA5: Carlisle
- CA6: Carlisle
- CA7: Wigton
- CA8: Brampton
- DG16: Gretna
- BH1: Bournemouth
- BH2: Bournemouth
- BH3: Bournemouth
- BH4: Bournemouth
- BH5: Bournemouth
- BH6: Bournemouth
- BH7: Bournemouth
- BH8: Bournemouth
- BH9: Bournemouth
- BH10: Bournemouth
- BH11: Bournemouth
- BH12: Poole
- BH13: Poole
- BH14: Poole
- BH15: Poole
- BH16: Poole
- BH17: Poole
- BH18: Broadstone
- BH19: Swanage
- BH20: Wareham
- BH21: Wimborne
- BH22: Ferndown
- BH23: Christchurch
- BH24: Ringwood
- BH25: New Milton
- BH31: Verwood
- DT1: Dorchester
- DT2: Dorchester
- DT11: Blandford Forum
- SP6: Fordingbridge
- CW1: Crewe
- CW2: Crewe
- CW3: Crewe
- CW5: Nantwich
- CW12: Congleton
- SK10: Macclesfield
- SK11: Macclesfield
- ST1: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST2: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST3: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST4: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST5: Newcastle-under-Lyme
- ST6: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST7: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST12: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST14: Uttoxeter
- ST15: Stone
- ST16: Stafford
- ST17: Stafford
- ST18: Stafford
- ST19: Stafford
- ST20: Stafford
- ST21: Stafford
- CV36: Shipston-on-Stour
- GL54: Cheltenham
- GL55: Chipping Campden
- GL56: Moreton-in-Marsh
- OX7: Chipping Norton
- OX15: Banbury
- OX16: Banbury
- OX17: Banbury
- WR12: Broadway
- LD1: Llandrindod Wells
- LD2: Builth Wells
- LD4: Llangammarch Wells
- LD5: Knighton
- LD6: Rhayader
- LD7: Knighton
- LD8: Presteigne
- SA19: Llandovery
- SA20: Llandovery
- SY7: Craven Arms
- SY9: Bishops Castle
- SY18: Llanidloes
- BL0: Bury
- BL1: Bolton
- BL2: Bolton
- BL3: Bolton
- BL4: Bolton
- BL5: Bolton
- BL6: Bolton
- BL7: Bolton
- BL8: Bury
- BL9: Bury
- M24: Manchester
- M26: Manchester
- OL1: Oldham
- OL2: Oldham
- OL3: Oldham
- OL4: Oldham
- OL5: Mossley
- OL6: Ashton-under-Lyne
- OL7: Ashton-under-Lyne
- OL8: Oldham
- OL9: Oldham
- OL10: Heywood
- OL11: Rochdale
- OL12: Rochdale
- OL15: Littleborough
- OL16: Rochdale
- SK15: Stalybridge
- CW4: Holmes Chapel
- CW6: Tarporley
- CW7: Winsford
- CW8: Northwich
- CW9: Northwich
- CW10: Middlewich
- CW11: Sandbach
- M1: Manchester
- M2: Manchester
- M3: Manchester
- M4: Manchester
- M5: Salford
- M6: Salford
- M7: Salford
- M8: Manchester
- M9: Manchester
- M11: Manchester
- M12: Manchester
- M13: Manchester
- M14: Manchester
- M15: Manchester
- M16: Manchester
- M17: Manchester
- M18: Manchester
- M19: Manchester
- M20: Manchester
- M21: Manchester
- M22: Manchester
- M23: Manchester
- M25: Manchester
- M27: Manchester
- M28: Manchester
- M29: Manchester
- M30: Manchester
- M31: Manchester
- M32: Manchester
- M33: Sale
- M34: Manchester
- M35: Manchester
- M38: Manchester
- M40: Manchester
- M41: Manchester
- M43: Manchester
- M44: Manchester
- M45: Manchester
- M46: Manchester
- M50: Salford
- M90: Manchester
- PR7: Chorley
- SK1: Stockport
- SK2: Stockport
- SK3: Stockport
- SK4: Stockport
- SK5: Stockport
- SK6: Stockport
- SK7: Stockport
- SK8: Cheadle
- SK9: Wilmslow
- SK12: Stockport
- SK14: Hyde
- SK16: Dukinfield
- WA1: Warrington
- WA2: Warrington
- WA3: Warrington
- WA4: Warrington
- WA5: Warrington
- WA6: Frodsham
- WA7: Runcorn
- WA8: Widnes
- WA9: St Helens
- WA10: St Helens
- WA11: St Helens
- WA12: Newton-le-Willows
- WA13: Lymm
- WA14: Altrincham
- WA15: Altrincham
- WA16: Knutsford
- WN1: Wigan
- WN2: Wigan
- WN3: Wigan
- WN4: Ashton-in-Makerfield
- WN5: Wigan
- WN6: Wigan
- WN7: Leigh
- WN8: Skelmersdale
- SY1: Shrewsbury
- SY2: Shrewsbury
- SY3: Shrewsbury
- SY4: Shrewsbury
- SY5: Shrewsbury
- SY6: Church Stretton
- SY11: Oswestry
- SY12: Ellesmere
- SY13: Whitchurch
- TF1: Telford
- TF2: Telford
- TF3: Telford
- TF4: Telford
- TF5: Telford
- TF6: Telford
- TF7: Telford
- TF8: Ironbridge
- TF9: Market Drayton
- TF10: Newport
- TF11: Shifnal
- TF12: Broseley
- TF13: Much Wenlock
- LE15: Oakham
- NN14: Kettering
- NN15: Kettering
- NN16: Kettering
- NN17: Corby
- NN18: Corby
- PE1: Peterborough
- PE2: Peterborough
- PE3: Peterborough
- PE4: Peterborough
- PE5: Peterborough
- PE6: Peterborough
- PE7: Peterborough
- PE8: Peterborough
- PE9: Stamford
- PE15: March
- PE16: Chatteris
- PE26: Huntingdon
- PE27: St Ives
- PE28: Huntingdon
- PE29: Huntingdon
- BT24: Ballynahinch
- BT25: Dromore
- BT26: Hillsborough
- BT30: Downpatrick
- BT31: Castlewellan
- BT32: Banbridge
- BT33: Newcastle
- BT34: Newry
- SR7: Seaham
- SR8: Peterlee
- TS1: Middlesbrough
- TS2: Middlesbrough
- TS3: Middlesbrough
- TS4: Middlesbrough
- TS5: Middlesbrough
- TS6: Middlesbrough
- TS7: Middlesbrough
- TS8: Middlesbrough
- TS10: Redcar
- TS11: Redcar
- TS12: Saltburn-by-the-Sea
- TS13: Saltburn-by-the-Sea
- TS14: Guisborough
- TS17: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS18: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS19: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS20: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS22: Billingham
- TS23: Billingham
- TS24: Hartlepool
- TS25: Hartlepool
- TS26: Hartlepool
- TS27: Hartlepool
- YO13: Scarborough
- YO17: Malton
- YO18: Pickering
- YO21: Whitby
- YO22: Whitby
- YO62: York
- NE71: Wooler
- TD5: Kelso
- TD12: Coldstream
- TD15: Berwick-upon-Tweed
- DL1: Darlington
- DL2: Darlington
- DL3: Darlington
- DL6: Northallerton
- DL7: Northallerton
- DL9: Catterick Garrison
- DL10: Richmond
- TS9: Northallerton
- TS15: Yarm
- TS16: Eaglescliffe
- YO7: Thirsk
- DH2: Chester le Street
- DH3: Chester le Street
- DH4: Houghton le Spring
- DH5: Hetton-le-Hole
- NE1: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE2: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE3: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE4: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE5: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE6: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE7: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE8: Gateshead
- NE9: Gateshead
- NE10: Gateshead
- NE11: Gateshead
- NE12: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE13: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE15: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE16: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE17: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE21: Blaydon-on-Tyne
- NE22: Bedlington
- NE23: Cramlington
- NE24: Blyth
- NE25: Whitley Bay
- NE26: Whitley Bay
- NE27: Shiremoor
- NE28: Wallsend
- NE29: North Shields
- NE30: North Shields
- NE31: Hebburn
- NE32: Jarrow
- NE33: South Shields
- NE34: South Shields
- NE35: Boldon Colliery
- NE36: Boldon Colliery
- NE37: Washington
- NE38: Washington
- NE39: Rowlands Gill
- NE40: Ryton
- NE41: Wylam
- NE42: Prudhoe
- NE43: Stocksfield
- NE61: Morpeth
- NE62: Choppington
- NE63: Ashington
- NE64: Newbiggin-by-the-Sea
- NE65: Morpeth
- NE66: Alnwick
- NE67: Chathill
- NE68: Seahouses
- NE69: Bamburgh
- NE70: Belford
- SR1: Sunderland
- SR2: Sunderland
- SR3: Sunderland
- SR4: Sunderland
- SR5: Sunderland
- SR6: Sunderland
