Mystery surrounds missing teen as police scour 2,000 hours of CCTV

The search continues for a missing teenager, Cole Cooper, who disappeared four weeks ago.

Police say they have now spoken to over 400 people in connection with the case.

The 19-year-old was last seen by his family in Longcroft, Falkirk, on either May 2 or 3. CCTV footage captured him at approximately 6am on May 4, attempting unsuccessfully to enter his father’s house.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr. Cooper was around 8.45pm on May 7. He was seen on the A803 at its junction with Cumbernauld Road, Longcroft, where he asked a school friend for a ride, which was not provided.

Mr. Cooper’s family reported him missing two days later, on May 9, prompting an extensive search and investigation into his disappearance.

open image in gallery Cole Cooper, 19, was last seen by his family on May 2 or 3 ( PA Wire )

Since then, almost 400 residents have been spoken to during door-to-door inquiries and more than 2,000 hours of CCTV seized, according to Police Scotland.

A major incident portal has been set up for the public to share footage, images and possible lines of inquiry, and detectives said it has received “numerous” submissions.

Detectives previously said the investigation was being treated as a missing person’s inquiry rather than a criminal probe.

A major search has involved helicopters, divers, digital and financial investigators.

On May 28, detectives said the examination of more than 1,000 hours of CCTV had taken place along with door-to-door inquiries at more than 220 homes.

Around a week later, the hours of CCTV examined had increased to more than 2,000.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, the local area commander, said: “Our priority remains tracing Cole and getting answers for his family on his whereabouts.

open image in gallery Thousands of hours of CCTV have been examined in a bid to find the teen ( PA )

“We have a dedicated team, including specialist officers and national resources, following all lines of inquiry.

“Specialist search teams as well as the air support and dive and marine units have been searching Longcroft and the surrounding area.

“I would like to thank the public for the support they’ve shown for this investigation and all the information provided to police. It shows the community is as committed to finding Cole as we are.”

Officers will be revisiting the locations where Mr Cooper was last seen around the same time on June 8 and June 11 in an effort to trace anyone who may have seen him but has yet to speak to police.

Mr Hatrick added: “Officers will be revisiting the Glasgow Road and Cumbernauld Road areas around the same time as the last sightings to ensure we’ve spoken to as many people as possible who may have information which could help.

“I continue to urge anyone with information on Cole’s movements or whereabouts to come forward.

“No matter how significant you believe that information is, it could prove vital.”

Anyone who has information should contact 101 quoting incident number 828 of May 9. Alternatively, information can be sent directly to officers through the major incident public portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT25C01-PO1.