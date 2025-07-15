Cole Palmer receives hero’s welcome in grandfather’s birthplace St Kitts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea and England footballer Cole Palmer arrived to a hero’s welcome on the tiny Caribbean island of St Kitts, where his grandfather was born.

Fresh from rubbing shoulders with Donald Trump after lifting the Fifa Club World Cup with victory over PSG in New York on Sunday, Palmer, 23, made his first visit with his family to the birthplace of his grandfather, Sterry Palmer, a place close to his heart.

The midfielder, born and raised in Wythenshawe, Manchester, is also proud of his Caribbean heritage, wearing the flag of St Kitts and Nevis – alongside the England flag – on his football boots to honour his family’s roots.

The gesture has delighted Kittitians, who have taken Palmer into their hearts, with his “cold” goal celebration copied by schoolchildren across the island, which has a population of just 47,600.

He was met by the deputy prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Geoffrey Hanley, and tourism minister Marsha T Henderson, on arrival at the airport on Monday night and, alongside a troupe of traditional Masquerade performers, Palmer and his family were given an authentic Kittitian welcome.

Palmer said: “Landing in St Kitts off the back of winning the Club World Cup felt really special.

“It’s where my grandad’s love for football started. The island’s beautiful and really chilled. I can’t wait to explore the mountains, rainforest and sea – and to try out the food.”

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew said: “Cole Palmer’s visit to St Kitts and Nevis is a powerful reminder of the strength and pride of our diaspora.

“His presence and mentorship will inspire the next generation to believe that global success is possible, no matter where you come from.

“We are proud to welcome him home and deeply grateful for his commitment to our young people and to the development of sports in our federation.”

Ms Henderson said: “It’s an honour to welcome Cole Palmer and his family to St Kitts. The Palmers already have a special connection to the island and that will only grow as they spend time exploring our lush rainforests, picturesque mountains and stunning waters, and savouring our rich culture and cuisine.”