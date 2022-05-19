As the circus of the Wagatha Christie trial gets underway in London, much of media spotlight will be on Coleen Rooney’s hotshot lawyer David Sherbrone.

With a reputation as a barrister the rich and famous turn to for legal assistance, his previous client list includes Diana, Princess of Wales, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie.

Among the other stars he has also represented are Donald and Melania Trump, Sheikh Abdulla Al-Khalifa, Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss and Harry Styles.

Ms Rooney’s barrister is no stranger to high-profile libel trials at the Royal Courts of Justice, notably representing Johnny Depp in the actor’s 2020 libel claim against the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Actor Hugh Grant (right) with David Sherborne (left) outside the Rolls Building in central London, where they were supporting campaigner Dr Evan Harris (centre) (PA Wire)

For a short time, Mr Sherborne also represented Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in her legal fight against the Mail on Sunday.

The barrister, called to the bar in 1992, has also represented dozens of claimants, including celebrities, suing NGN over phone hacking at the News Of The World, including the McCanns, the Dowler family, JK Rowling and Hugh Grant.

He successfully worked on famous cases including representing Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and OK! magazine in their suit against Hello! magazine for publishing unauthorised pictures of their wedding.

Sherborne represented the American actor Johnny Depp (JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Sherborne also succeeded in getting Amy Winehouse, Cheryl Cole, Lily Allen, Harry Styles and Sienna Miller injunctions against the paparazzi.

Working out of media and entertainment chambers 5RB, Sherborne specialises in “privacy, confidentiality and defamation” in the media.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was also represented by Sherborne (PA Wire)

He has been married twice and even dated Lord Leveson’s junior counsel, Carine Patry Hoskins. The couple became official after the case was published.

Mr Sherborne made headlines again later that year, when it was revealed that he had been paid £220,000 of taxpayers’ money for the Leveson case.

The so-called Wagatha Christie trial got underway at the Royal Courts of Justice in London today (10 May).