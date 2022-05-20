Coleen Rooney posted triumphant messages to her friends after she accused Rebekah Vardy’s account of being behind leaks of her private information to The Sun, new photos show.

In previously unseen images, Coleen Rooney told her Instagram followers “Don’t play games with a girl who can play better” after she posted her infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ message on 9 October 2019.

She added: “After years of my personal Instagram posts getting leaked to the SUN newspaper..... I’ve finally cracked it and know exactly who’s account it is !!!!.”

Ms Rooney, 36, is being sued for defamation by Ms Vardy, 40, over the offending post. The images of Coleen Rooney’s Instagram posts were submitted as evidence to the High Court during Ms Vardy’s libel trial but were only issued to the media on Friday.

Coleen Rooney’s post to her friends on 9 October 2019 (PA)

In a third image, also posted to her private Instagram on the 9 October 2019, Ms Rooney wrote: “Thanks for all the messages.... I will reply but just sky diving and at the driving range with kai... teaching training day at school. My work is done and the comeback was exactly what I expected.....other people in the public eye have had suspicions aswell of things happening to them.”

Ms Rooney was asked about her ‘Don’t play games post’ during her cross-examination in court. Speaking about why she posted it, she told the court: “I felt like I had found out who it was...It was a quote that I found, and I put it up, and it was just something that I did.”

‘I’ve finally cracked it’, exclaimed Ms Rooney (PA)

‘I will reply but just sky diving’, Ms Rooney said (PA)

Referring to the “Wagatha Christie” post, Ms Rooney said: “I knew it would obviously get attention. I did not think it would go as big as it has gone. I never thought I would be here today.”

She said that she was forced to publicly accuse Rebekah Vardy’s account of being behind the leaks. Despite warning her followers that someone had been leaking to the press “it didn’t stop”, Ms Rooney said, “and this was my last resort”.

Ms Rooney said it was never her intention for Ms Vardy to be trolled on social media. “That was not my intention at all, not at all. It is not in my nature to cause abuse or trauma in any way at all,” she said.

Ms Vardy denied being the source of leaks of Ms Rooney’s private information to The Sun and is seeking substantial damages from her.

The trial has ended and it is now up to Ms Justice Steyn to issue a judgement.