Collapse of viaduct likely caused by soil erosion, engineers find

A historic viaduct collapsed into a river due to soil erosion around its foundations, initial inspections suggest.

The 19th century Spey Viaduct partially collapsed into the River Spey, Scotland’s fastest flowing river, on Sunday.

Moray Council said an initial inspection by engineers has confirmed the collapse appears to be due to “scour”, where fast-moving water erodes soil, gravel or sand from around the base of a bridge.

When the bridge was last inspected by a specialist contractor in 2023 there was no evidence of scour, the council said.

The authority said it appears that over the last year, the flow path of the river has changed, which may have contributed to a change of impact on the piers.

Also known as the Garmouth Viaduct, the iron girder bridge was once a railway line but was more recently popular with walkers and cyclists.

Moray Council said the long-term future of the bridge will be considered in the new year.

It said: “We’re in the process of instructing a specialist engineer to undertake a more detailed inspection and assessment and hope that this can be progressed before Christmas or early in the new year.

“In the immediate future the area around the structure will be made safe with clean-up works to avoid further damage, with further detailed inspections necessary, by a specialist contractor, to determine any other works required.

“The longer-term future of the bridge will be considered in the new year after the initial clear-up operation, with options presented to councillors as soon as practicably possible.

“We’re well aware of the strength of feeling in the local community, and further afield, for this bridge and how well used it is by walkers and cyclists.”

A general inspection of the viaduct was last carried out by Moray Council’s qualified bridge inspector in May 2025.

The council said the viaduct is part of the regular general inspection schedule in Moray.

A general inspection is carried out every three years and comprises a visual check of all parts of the bridge that can be easily accessed.

Underwater areas are not assessed due to the fast-flowing nature of the Spey which means specialist support is needed.

The bridge foundations could not be inspected safely during the general inspection in May this year.

It is not known how long the bridge will be shut for.

The council said: “Any work to prepare options for the future of the bridge, potentially repair or replace, will begin in the new year.

“Any work on the bridge will also be subject to available finances.”

The local authority said it is putting up more “robust” fencing around the viaduct and it urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Many in the local community have been saddened by the collapse of the structure, which has a 350ft span over the main channel of the river.

SNP Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said at the weekend: “The local community will be heartbroken by the collapse of the much-loved Spey Viaduct, which is not only an iconic structure but also incredibly popular with walkers, cyclists, and tourists.”

Councillor Shona Morrison, who represents Fochabers and Lhanbryde on Moray Council, said: “I was incredibly saddened to hear the news about the collapse of the Spey Viaduct.

“The viaduct holds such a special place in my family’s heart, it is devastating to see the collapse of such a well-loved and iconic landmark.”

The viaduct, constructed from 1883 to 1886, was built to carry the Moray Coast Railway.

Moray Council has maintained the bridge since 1968 when the railway line was closed and it formed part of the Speyside Way from Spey Bay to Ballindalloch.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries when the structure collapsed.