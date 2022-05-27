Half of LGBT+ adults felt isolated from family after coming out, poll finds

More than half of LGBT+ adults have felt isolated from their family due to their sexuality or gender identity, according to a poll.

A poll of 500 LGBT+ adults found that 57 per cent felt they had no one to turn to after coming out, with 49 per cent also feeling isolated from their friends.

As a result, while 38 per cent felt relieved and 32 per cent were happy after disclosing their true identity, 26 per cent felt vulnerable and 17 per cent felt alone.

Another 16 per cent felt unable to reach out to friends or family when they needed to speak about personal problems.

For some, their relationship had only worsened after they came out as LGBT+ with their family (14 per cent) and friends (30 per cent).

But 25 per cent said their relationship was better than before.

The survey was carried out by Fairy, Ariel and youth homelessness charity akt. A spokesperson for the organisations said: “Things have not been easy over the past two years, so it’s important we don’t underestimate how valuable a simple act of love and support can be to someone who may need it.

“This survey shows inclusivity, acceptance and kindness go hand-in-hand with one another – and the simple act of showing someone you care can really help brighten up someone’s day.

“Our family, be that blood relatives or our chosen family, play an important role in our happiness and showing them you care about them goes a long way.

“This might be as simple as having an open conversation at home, which can seem more relaxed over dinner or even while doing the household chores. Just letting someone know that you are there if they want to talk can go a long way.”

It also emerged that 56 per cent of those polled said having dinner with friends and family at home made it easier to have difficult conversations. Some 34 per cent said a simple act of kindness from a loved one made them feel less anxious and more supported.

Others found going for a walk (35 per cent) or a drink (34 per cent) with friends or family helped.