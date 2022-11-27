Driving expert explains common road sign that people ‘never knew’ meaning of
‘I still don’t understand it,’ one person says
A driving instructor with a large social media following has told her fans the meaning of a road sign some people don’t know the meaning of.
Annie Winterburn, an approved instructor, runs the Tiktok page @theorytestpractice, where she gives tips to her 776,000 followers on how to pass the theory test.
In one video Ms Winterburn explains the meaning behind a parking sign common in the UK.
“I’ve been asked to explain signs like this one,” she said. “This sign is saying that between Monday and Saturday, you can park between 8 o’clock in the morning and 6 o’clock at night, but only for one hour.
“No return within one hour - that simply means that you’re not allowed to drive out of your parking space, drive around the block, and go straight back into that parking space. Well, not for an hour anyway,” she added.
Ms Winterburn added that outside the hours stated on the sign drivers can park for “as long as they want to”.
The video has been viewed more than 670,000 times and received more than 17,000 likes.
Some people writing in the comments section of the clip admitted they didn’t know what the sign meant until Ms Winterburn explained it to them.
“I never got the no return within 1 hour! Thanks for that!” one said.
Another said: “I always thought no return within 1 hour meant, your not allowed to come back to the car for atleast an hour lol [sic]”.
A third said: “I still don’t understand it”.
