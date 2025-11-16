Two men arrested after phone hidden in Commons to ‘play sex noises during PMQs’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been arrested after a mobile phone was planted in the House of Commons to play “sex noises” during prime minister’s questions.

The device, discovered near the frontbench, is thought to have been hidden there to deliberately disrupt the weekly showdown between Sir Keir Starmer and the opposition.

It had been taped to the underside of a table but had lost its grip and fallen on the floor, according to reports.

It later rang twice during PMQs with a sexually explicit ring tone, but had already been discovered during a routine security sweep on 3 September.

Scotland Yard launched an investigation into the prank, which is being treated as a major security breach.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 60s were arrested on suspicion of attempting to intentionally cause a public nuisance and bailed later that month, it has now emerged.

open image in gallery The device was found near frontbenchers, it is understood ( House of Commons )

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “At 10.25 on Wednesday 3 September a mobile phone was found during a routine search of the House of Commons chamber by Met officers.

“Enquiries led officers to believe that the phone was purposely placed in a location with the aim of causing disruption to business in the house.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on Friday 5 September on suspicion of attempting to intentionally cause a public nuisance.

“Another man in his 60s was arrested on Tuesday 30 September on suspicion of the same offence. Both have been bailed to return at a later date.”

Heightened security measures were introduced in the Commons after the phone was found. Audio and guided tours were cancelled and there was reduced access to the Commons chamber.

The House of Lords took the same decision to reduce access to the Lords Chamber “as a precautionary measure”.

open image in gallery Heightened security measures were brought in after the phone was found ( PA Archive )

The incident occurred while hundreds of parliamentary security staff were on strike over pay and conditions, meaning visitors were banned from the parliamentary estate.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said at the time: "Parliament is a public building and we facilitate the visits of thousands of people to the estate each week.

"The safety and security of everyone who works or visits here remains our top priority, and we have robust and proactive security measures in place - this includes ensuring that visitors and their belongings are security screened, along with monitoring and routine searches of areas that are open to the public.

"Whilst we cannot comment on the detail of our processes, we can confirm that a mobile phone was removed from the Commons Chamber on 3 September - demonstrating the effectiveness of the security measures we have in operation."