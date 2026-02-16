Government abandons plans to postpone council elections after legal advice
The Government said providing certainty to councils about their local elections ‘is now the most crucial thing’.
The Government has abandoned plans to postpone elections across 30 councils this May after receiving legal advice.
Local Government Secretary Steve Reed told the Commons last month the polls would be pushed back following “arguments made about capacity, reorganisation and democracy” amid a drive to reorganise English local authorities.
But on Monday, a Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) spokesperson said: “Following legal advice, the Government has withdrawn its original decision to postpone 30 local elections in May.
“Providing certainty to councils about their local elections is now the most crucial thing and all local elections will now go ahead in May 2026.”
Nigel Farage said the Government’s decision was a victory for Reform UK.
In a statement on X, he said: “We took this Labour government to court and won.
“In collusion with the Tories, Keir Starmer tried to stop 4.6 million people voting on May 7th.
“Only Reform UK fights for democracy.”
