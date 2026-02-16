Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Government abandons plans to postpone council elections after legal advice

The Government said providing certainty to councils about their local elections ‘is now the most crucial thing’.

The planned postponement has been abandoned (PA)
The planned postponement has been abandoned (PA) (PA Archive)

The Government has abandoned plans to postpone elections across 30 councils this May after receiving legal advice.

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed told the Commons last month the polls would be pushed back following “arguments made about capacity, reorganisation and democracy” amid a drive to reorganise English local authorities.

But on Monday, a Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) spokesperson said: “Following legal advice, the Government has withdrawn its original decision to postpone 30 local elections in May.

“Providing certainty to councils about their local elections is now the most crucial thing and all local elections will now go ahead in May 2026.”

Nigel Farage said the Government’s decision was a victory for Reform UK.

In a statement on X, he said: “We took this Labour government to court and won.

“In collusion with the Tories, Keir Starmer tried to stop 4.6 million people voting on May 7th.

“Only Reform UK fights for democracy.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in