Major infrastructure approvals at record level ‘as Government says yes’

Approvals of major infrastructure projects are at a record level, the Government said.

Giving the go-ahead for Gatwick airport’s expansion plan on Sunday brought the total in the second year of this Parliament to four, after 21 decisions were made in year one.

Among other schemes handed the green light since Labour came to power on July 5 2024, are the Lower Thames Crossing, Mona offshore wind farm and Viking CCS pipeline.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has committed to 150 major infrastructure projects being signed off during this Parliament as part of his plan for change.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the Government is “on track to meet this target” because of “pro-growth” planning reforms.

The previous Conservative government approved 57 schemes between December 2019 and May 2024, according to the MHCLG.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “We are backing our builders, brickies and businesses to get Britain building.

“We’ve already said yes to major projects that will create more well-paid jobs providing clean power and new roads.

“We will go further to streamline planning rules to speed up new homes, data centres and businesses that will put an affordable home and well-paid job within reach of people in every part of our country.”

Shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly accused the Government of seeking to distract from a “horrific” record on building homes.

He said: “Labour are attempting to distract from their horrific house-building record so far by claiming credit for projects whose approval process began under the last Conservative government.

“Whilst it remains to be seen whether their Planning Bill, which has not even come into force, will work in practice, Labour’s record speaks for itself, with the lowest level of private housebuilding starts since 2009 in Labour-run London.

“In their wish to curry favour with Brussels, Labour have failed to repeal the legacy EU laws that are driving up costs of both small and large development.”

– These are the 20 major projects approved in the Government’s first year:

1. Gate Burton energy park, Lincolnshire2. Mallard Pass solar project, Lincolnshire and Rutland3. Sunnica energy farm, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire4. Cottam solar project, border between Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire5. Bramford to Twinstead power line, Suffolk and Essex6. Immingham eastern roll-on, roll-off terminal, Lincolnshire7. Rivenhall integrated waste management facility and energy centre, Essex8. Heckington Fen solar park, Lincolnshire9. West Burton solar project, on the border between Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire10. Immingham green energy terminal, Lincolnshire11. North Lincolnshire green energy park12. Lower Thames Crossing, linking Essex and Kent13. Luton airport expansion14. Rampion 2 offshore wind farm, off the coast of Sussex15. Cambridge waste water treatment plant16. Viking CCS pipeline, Lincolnshire17. East Yorkshire solar farm18. M5 Junction 10 improvement scheme, Gloucestershire19. Oaklands Farm solar park, south Derbyshire20. Mona offshore windfarm, in the east Irish Sea

The Hinckley national rail freight interchange in Leicestershire was the one development consent order application rejected in the Government’s first year.

– There are the four major schemes approved in the Government’s second year so far:1. Byers Gill solar farm, Co Durham2. Morgan offshore wind project, in the Irish Sea3. M60/M62/M66 Simister Island, Greater Manchester4. Gatwick airport expansion