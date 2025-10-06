Communities urged to stand together against hate a week on from synagogue attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Communities are being urged to come together to reject hate exactly a week on from the Manchester synagogue attack.

Britain can show it is “united, decent, and compassionate” in marking a moment when victims are remembered and the nation stands together, organisers of a national day of solidarity said.

On Thursday, seven days on from when Jihad Al-Shamie launched his terror attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, communities are being encouraged to hold vigils, light candles, or have moments of silence across the UK.

People can also show their solidarity online using the hashtag #britainstandstogether, a coalition of faith and community organisations said.

The National Federation of Women’s Institutes said its members will mark the moment in town and village halls as well as places of worship “with quiet acts of solidarity and reflection, showing that compassion, respect and community spirit will always be stronger than hate”.

Church of England Bishop of Bradford, Right Reverend Toby Howarth, said there is “real fear” following both the fatal synagogue attack and an arson attack at a mosque in Peacehaven in East Sussex over the weekend.

He said: “People must feel safe in going to places of worship. Following last week’s terror attack on a synagogue and this weekend’s arson attack on a mosque, there is real fear.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to stand in solidarity with our Jewish and Muslim communities, and to actively support this day together.”

Imam Qari Asim, co-chairman of the British Muslim Network, said this is a moment for the nation to show it is “united, decent, and compassionate”, insisting that efforts to divide people must be rejected.

He said: “The horrific attack on Manchester’s synagogue and the arson attack on a mosque in Sussex sought to divide us, but it will only bring us closer together.

“As Muslims, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the British Jewish community, bound by our shared humanity and our shared rejection of hate. Together, we can show that integrity, mutual respect and faith in one another will always prevail.”

Schools and community groups, as part of the Oasis Charitable Trust, will hold a minute’s silence on Thursday.

Reverend Steve Chalke, trust founder, said: “Our message to our Jewish friends is that you are not alone. We stand with you at this time of sorrow and fear and as we all work together to end hate and bring hope to every community.”

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which has helped organise the one-week-on efforts, said: “An attack on one community is an attack on all of us.

“The Jewish community has been targeted in the cruellest way, at a time of deep reflection and prayer, and in the context of rising antisemitism across the UK.

“But this week’s response will show that Britain’s answer to hate is unity, compassion and courage – the values that bind us even in the darkest moments.”

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “In the face of a terrorist attack in Manchester and unacceptable and increasing levels of both antisemitism and anti-Muslim hostility, I welcome the national moment of solidarity this Thursday.

“I pray all may live in harmony and respect.”