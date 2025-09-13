Heather Humphreys launches presidential bid in Monaghan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heather Humphreys has said she wants to use the Irish presidency to “facilitate reconciliation and understanding”.

The Fine Gael candidate launched her campaign in her home county of Co Monaghan on Saturday.

She said the three pillars to her campaign are community, unity and opportunity.

Tanaiste and party leader Simon Harris was among those attending the launch event.

Ms Humphreys told the event that the president “represents our values and our hopes as a country – not simply those from any one political tradition or set of beliefs – but all of our hope”.

She added: “I put myself forward conscious of those who have served with such distinction before me and I do not pretend to be perfect.

“I want to bring my life experience and the values that have shaped me as a person to the office of the president.”

She said: “Throughout my life I have always sought to break down barriers and reach out the hand of friendship.

“I want to focus on using the presidency to listen to people, hear their story and where there is division try and facilitate reconciliation and understanding.”

She added: “I believe every citizen should have the opportunity to achieve their true potential. I’ve seen what people can achieve when they’re given a fair chance.

“My own story is living proof that regardless of your background, Ireland is a country of opportunity.

“As president, I want every child growing up on this island to know there are no limits to what you can achieve.”

Mr Harris said Ms Humphreys was a “Presbyterian Republican showing us all what true republicanism means”.

He added: “Seeking to unite instead of divide, giving us a shared past instead of a contested one.

“Helping to build a shared future.”

Mr Harris said it was fitting that the launch event was taking place at the Monaghan Peace Campus.

“I am very conscious that we are just a stone’s throw away from the border between north and south on our island.

“And on that short journey towards the border, and beyond, you travel through communities that bear the scars of conflict and division.

“Communities, and indeed, families, who lived through a period where at times peace never felt further away.

“It is this very venue – the Monaghan Peace Campus – that symbolises just how far we as a society have come.”

He added: “For Heather Humphreys, her story, as a politician, and indeed as a person, is all about connections.

“Connecting communities the length and breadth of the country, bringing them together, making them feel welcome, supported and included.

“She still burns with that same passion to help and serve our nation and make a difference.”

There were a number of speeches in support of Ms Humphreys at the event including from Joe Healy, former president of the IFA; Aogan O Fearghail, former president of the GAA; and Julie Sinnamon, the former chief executive of Enterprise Ireland.

She described Ms Humphreys as a “bridge-builder and peacemaker”.

The presidential election will be held on Friday October 24 to replace outgoing president Michael D Higgins.

Former Dublin gaelic football manager Jim Gavin is the Fianna Fail candidate, while independent candidate Catherine Connolly has secured the backing of a number of smaller parties.

Sinn Fein has not yet decided if it will run a candidate in the election.