Businesses set to be fined for late payments under new rules
New government plans will see £4 billion of financial support pumped into small business start-ups and growth
Companies that consistently delay payments to their suppliers are set to face substantial fines, potentially running into millions of pounds, as the Prime Minister issued a stern warning that "it’s time to pay up".
In a significant move to bolster support for small businesses, the government is poised to unveil plans granting the small business commissioner enhanced powers to penalise large firms for persistent late payments.
The commissioner will also gain new authority to enforce a crucial rule: suppliers must be paid within 30 days of a valid invoice, unless alternative terms have been agreed.
This will be backed by spot checks designed to help identify breaches.
Further legislation on the horizon will introduce maximum payment terms, initially set at 60 days, which will subsequently be reduced to 45 days.
Sir Keir Starmer has highlighted the burden on businesses, stating that "too many hardworking people are being forced to spend precious hours chasing payments", a process he described as "exhausting".
“From builders and electricians to freelance designers and manufacturers — too many hardworking people are being forced to spend precious hours chasing payments instead of doing what they do best – growing their businesses,” Sir Keir said.
“It’s unfair, it’s exhausting and it’s holding Britain back.
“So, our message is clear, it’s time to pay up.
“Through our small business plan, we’re not only tackling the scourge of late payments once and for all, but we’re giving small business owners the backing and stability they need for their business to thrive, driving growth across the country through our plan for change.”
The crackdown on late payments is part of a wider Government package and sits alongside a move to pump £4 billion of financial support into small business start-ups and growth.
This is set to include £1 billion for new firms, with 69,000 start-up loans and mentoring support.
“This country is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs and innovative businesses in the world, and we want to unleash their full potential by giving them back time and money to do what they do best – growing our local economies,” Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said.
“Our small business plan – the first in over a decade – is slashing unnecessary admin costs, making it easier for businesses to set up shop and giving SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) the financial backing they need.”
Andrew Griffith, the Conservative shadow business secretary, said: “Cracking down on late payments will be welcome for small business but will mean nothing for the 218,000 businesses that have closed under Labour.
“The reality for businesses under Labour is a doubling of business rates, a £25 billion jobs tax and a full-on strangulation of employment red tape.
“Only the Conservatives are on the side of the makers and will support businesses across Britain to create jobs and wealth.”