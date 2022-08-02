Death of soldier, 20, during week of UK heatwave to be investigated

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email

An investigation has been launched into the death of a young soldier who collapsed during the week of a record-breaking heatwave

Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, originally from Renfrewshire near Glasgow, was stationed at Woodbridge in Suffolk.

He reportedly suffered breathing difficulties and collapsed in the Sutton area on 21 July, with the ambulance service called to Rock Barracks in Sutton Heath.

The soldier, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, died in Ipswich Hospital two days later.

His death is being investigated by the Defence Safety Authority, Suffolk Police, and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). An inquest is expected to be held at a later date.

Earlier that week, on July 19, a new UK record high temperature of 40.3C was recorded in Coningsby and the Met Office issued extreme heat warnings.

Temperatures of about 35C were felt in the Sutton area.

An Army spokesperson said: “It is with sadness that we confirm the death of Sapper Connor Morrison of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment on July 23 2022.

“Our thoughts are with Sapper Morrison’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“As his death is being investigated it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

West Lowland Battalion Army Cadet Force, based in the south west of Scotland, wrote on Facebook that it was “saddened” to hear of the death of “former Balaklava Cadet CSM Connor Morrison”.

The post added: “Connor was a well liked and respected young man who had been member of our Erskine detachment for five years, leaving in 2020.

“He touched the lives of many of our adult instructors and cadets during his time in the ACF, and will be remembered by many as a charismatic and enthusiastic young man.

“He will be sorely missed. Our condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”